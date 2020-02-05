Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, is a celebrity on Twitter for the fiery vibes she brings on the microblogging platform. The most recent celebrities who re-enter their radar are Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu. Rangoli in his recent excavation has compared the three with Kangana Ranaut and called them the Bollywood tukde gang. Below is what happened.

Rangoli in his recent tweet shared a meme that had been circling on the internet. With the meme he wrote, “This WhatsApp post has been making rounds ha ha … totally agree, shriek Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek beti kafi hai Jai Hind.”

Sister Rangoli of Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu “Bollywood Ki Tukde Gang”; See Tweet

This WhatsApp post has been making rounds ha ha … totally agree, Chillar Bollywood ki Tukde gang keliye desh ki ek beti kafi hai aJai Hind pic.twitter.com/kc9K3Ma52X

– Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

In the meme, it is written that Kangana is only enough for the three actresses who have opposed the government at this time.

For those not versed, Rangoli’s reaction is due to his political position. While Kangana supports the government and its movements, the three actresses have opposed time and again and have expressed their opinions against the establishment.

Recently we saw a demonstration by Swara in Indore against the CAA coined by the government. Deepika made a great move when she decided to go to the zero zone and support the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in her protest against violence. Taapsee, on the other hand, has participated in many protests that occurred in the city.

