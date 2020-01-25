Sister Afia is the best female artist in Ghana, Wendy Shay is only a mature force - Mr. Logic spits fire

Ghanaian critic and artist Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, named Ghanaian singer Sister Afia the best female artist in Ghana.

In an interview on Happy fm “Showbiz Xtra”, Mr. Logic explained that Ghanaians give everyone the opportunity to claim jobs for themselves even if they don’t deserve it. He argued that hierarchy should be respected to avoid any misunderstanding within the industry.

According to him, Mr. Logic described Wendy Shay as a “mature force” that cannot be compared to his sister Afia. He added that it would be absurd for someone to call Wendy Shay the best female artist in Ghana.

“Who is Wendy Shay?” When did it even enter the industry? She is just a mature force, ”he said.

RuffTown Records signatory Wendy Shay has claimed for some time that she is the best female artist in the country. She also boasts that she soon won the Grammy Awards, but Mr. Logic has a different opinion than that.