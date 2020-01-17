Sista Afia predicts that female artists will soon dominate the music industry

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia predicted that the future of music in the country will experience female domination given the progress of certain female acts in recent years.

According to her, it is high time that feminine acts push the Ghanaian music industry to another level despite the advances of certain male artists on the local and international scene.

“Yes, we will take over in the near future. It is high time, and as you can see, we are gradually catching up with male artists, ”she told the Ghana news agency.

When

asked about her progress so far in her music career, Sista Afia was

confident of winning numerous awards, especially at the next Vodafone

Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

“I always realize my dreams of music, it doesn’t come easily but with hard work and determination, I would get there. I deserve an award at this year’s VGMA for the hard work I devoted to the year under review.

“I

have songs that came out last year and keep making waves this year,

of course “Weather” is number one, and “Conner Conner” with Kelvynboy is

another great jam. “”

Sista

Afia was ready to break down barriers and reach the top this year with

some best collaborations that have already dazzled the hit song “Broken Heart”

on Sarkodie’s “Black Love” album released last December.

“Fans

should expect a lot from me this year. I publish a lot of hit songs,

starting with “Paper” single which presents Victor AD’s

Nigeria and I will release “Queen Solomon II” this year, “she said.