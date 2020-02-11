Single mother “played dead” to prevent rapist strangling her death

Paula Donnelly, 42, feared she would die during the attack (Photo: HotSpot Media / West Midlands Police)

A single mother revealed how she was forced to “die” while her ex-boyfriend raped and strangled her.

42-year-old Paula Donnelly met James McNutt, 33, at Tinder in January 2018, but later ended the relationship in July after becoming obsessive and paranoid.

Weeks later told her that he moved to Scotland and had to meet her so that she could return some of his things.

But after seeing her dress up for a birthday party the same evening, he got angry and accused her of going out.

McNutt then followed her home, barricaded her in the house, and subjected her to a six-hour attack.

The mom had ended the relationship in the weeks before (Photo: HotSpot Media)

He had barricaded her in the house (Photo: HotSpot Media)

The mama, who waived her right to anonymity, described how McNutt strangled her so hard that she thought she was going to die.

She said: “He locked the windows and barricaded the front door. I was frightened and ran into the bedroom screaming.

“James caught up with him, pushed me on the bed, and grabbed a pillow. Then he started to smother me with it. “

Paula, from Birmingham, was then raped by McNutt when he squeezed her throat, causing her to lose consciousness.

She went on: “I decided to mislead him and play dead. I closed my eyes and let my body go completely limp and finally James let go.

The hairdresser pretended to be limp during the attack (Photo: HotSpot Media)

She is still suffering from PTSD after her trial (Photo: HotSpot Media)

“I heard him scream – thinking he had killed me. He ran downstairs and came back a moment later, trying to wake me up.

“Eventually I couldn’t hold my breath anymore and I had to fake a cough.”

McNutt then forced Paula to get dressed and took her outside, where she screamed for help from a neighbor.

While her attacker was fleeing, the neighbor called the police and Paula was taken to a rape crisis center.

Three weeks later McNutt was arrested in a pub before being found guilty of rape at the Crown Court in Birmingham.

James McNutt, 33, was imprisoned for 13 years (Photo: West Midlands Police)

He was imprisoned for 13 years in April 2019.

Paula, a barber, said she was “so relieved” when he got his sentence, but is still struggling with PTSD from the attack.

She continued: “I still have terrible flashbacks from that night, I thought I’d die.

“I never knew James would become a monster. I’m just relieved to have survived. “