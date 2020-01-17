Single black woman: NPR

Marina Franklin plays a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Comedian Marina Franklin went from working at the Jekyll and Hyde theme restaurant in New York City, to sharing a stage with SNL alum Tracy Morgan in her first paid stand-up performance, and back to working at Jekyll and Hyde in the 24-hour period hour . Since then, Franklin has appeared in the Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer and the HBO comedy series Crashing. She also organizes the podcast Friends Like Us and continues to perform stand-up.

In a conversation with NPR’s Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, Franklin talked about those early years that started in comedy and recorded her recent stand-up special Single Black Female in her hometown of Chicago.

Next, for her Ask Me Another challenge, Franklin tests her knowledge of the weird and wonderful world of theme restaurants.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

About filming her special in her hometown, Chicago:

“Most comics don’t really do well in their hometown. It’s a weird thing where you go home and you say,” You don’t know me? I’m from here! “It was nice to realize how supportive everyone was. Everyone really wanted to see the hour.”

About bombing after Tracy Morgan in her first stand-up performance:

“It was a reality check … I was asked at the last minute to do this show with Tracy Morgan. I had to ask to be released that day from my manager at [theme restaurant in New York] Jekyll and Hyde, who everyone he who has waited for tables knows, it is almost impossible to get rid of it. “

“Tracy was on the stage, which I should have watched, because that meant that I was going after him. But I didn’t know that. They didn’t tell me!”

