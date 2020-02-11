Singer Zonke praised the support of a student in paying 30,000 rupees

South African Afro Soul singer Zonke Dikana is celebrated for being kind to a student who owed 30,000 rupees.

The student, who was identified as Bubu Sithole, went to Twitter to report her ordeal after failing to register because she owed R29,000 in unpaid fees.

In her tweet, she stated that she had been rejected twice by the NSFAS, after she even provided evidence that her mother had died and her father was living with a disability.

“I’m just packing my bags and going home because I still have fees and can’t register. I owe R29k and you want me to sign up with R17k for the time being. I was rejected by the NSFAS twice in a row, even after I told them had sent my mother’s death certificate and my father’s disability papers. “

Her tweet caught the attention of Zonke, who agreed to help her. Here’s what happened;

I am just packing my bags and going home because I still have fees and cannot register. I owe R29k and they want me to temporarily sign in with 17k. I was rejected by nsfas twice in a row, even after I sent my mother’s death certificate and my father’s handicap documents https://t.co/X2WACF0GII

– Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 6, 2020

Went to the MEC for Education in Freestate and they said they can’t help me because I am from Johannesburg. I applied for a fundi eduloan was refused. I will call Nsfas again this year. My heart hurts so much, I just wanted to go to school. That’s all

– Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 6, 2020

Besengilahle ithemba. UThixo uyaphila. It was all part of God’s plan. Registrations ended on the 7th and were extended until the 14th. My outstanding fees were paid today. I will register on Monday. It was all God’s plan.

– Bubu Sithole (@Bubus_s) February 8, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com