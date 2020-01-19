Singer David Olney dies on stage during the festival presentation

David died at 71 (Image: Getty)

Singer David Olney died this weekend in the middle of his performance at a music festival in Florida, it has been confirmed.

The 71-year-old folk musician was performing at the 3OA Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach on Saturday (January 18) when he died suddenly.

According to the website of the late singer, the cause of death was an “apparent heart attack.”

Amy Rigby, an American singer and songwriter, was on stage with David at the time and explained how David had apologized to the audience and lowered his head, which led many to assume he was simply resting a little.

In a Facebook post, Amy explained: ‘Olney was in the middle of her third song when she stopped, apologized and closed her eyes.

“He was very still, sitting upright with the guitar on, with the coolest hat and a beautiful rusty suede jacket we laughed at because it was raining like hell outside the shed where we were playing.”

She added: ‘I just want the image to be as elegant and dignified as it was, because at first it seemed that it was only taking a moment.

Miller Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say that we needed to revive him. The doctors of the audience and the people of 30A were working very hard to come to … We all lost someone important last night. “

David was born in Rhode Island before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, where he became a pioneer of American music.

He worked with composers such as Clark, Van Zandt, Rodney Crowell and Richard Dobson; and formed The X-Rays, an irregular rock band that got a contract with Rounder Records, in the 1980s.

In 1986, he embarked on a solo recording career that produced more than 20 albums and allowed him to travel the world making music.

David’s songs have been covered by artists such as Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt and Steve Young.

Recalling Olney, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris said: “David Olney tells wonderful stories, with characters that cling to the hope of lasting love, while crossing the deep division on that long dark night of the soul”.

David is survived by his wife, Regine, their daughter, Lillian, and their son, Redding.

