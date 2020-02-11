Singapore continues with air shows while virus cases grow

Singapore continues its air show despite cancellations by dozens of exhibitors and most Chinese participants due to the virus outbreak that has made tens of thousands of people sick.

Authorities in this city state of 5.6 million, insisted that the show, which was held once every two years, should continue even after a business meeting in a city hotel last month led to the spread of the virus to different countries .

Officials have insisted on calmness and at the same time placed police in quarantine quarters to ensure that patients or people suspected of not sharing the virus further.

During an opening ceremony on Monday evening, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat urged those present to refrain from handshakes and other contact by using other greetings, such as traditional Chinese clasping of hands, bowing or just waving.

Heng acknowledged the blow to the aviation industry from the outbreak, canceling tens of thousands of flights, mainly to and within China, but also regional travel. The air show has been reduced by half the number of people that can participate if it is opened to the public later in the week.

“Depending on how the situation changes in the coming days, additional measures may be taken,” Heng said. “Your well-being is of the utmost importance.”

Heng said that more than 930 companies had chosen to participate in the show, “suggesting that the Singapore Airshow is still considered one of the world’s leading space and defense exhibitions.”

While some major aircraft, engine, component and software manufacturers decided to keep this event out, about 40,000 business visitors are expected to attend.

Top military buyer was also clear at the Monday evening event and emphasized the competitive market for defense-related aerospace equipment at a time when the US was launching its own space force.

The Singapore air show is one of the dozens that are held worldwide every year. But it is a highlight for the industry in a vital market.

Anchored by China’s 1.4 billion inhabitants who are increasingly bitten by insects, air traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster than the global average, by 5.4% per year, according to a global market forecast from Airbus.

This leads to fierce competition between market leaders such as Airbus and Boeing, but also in the region where China and Japan are working on building their own indigenous aircraft industry.

Most Chinese participants have withdrawn from the show due to travel restrictions: Singapore is blocking entry for foreigners who have visited mainland China in the last 14 days and demanding that local residents returning from China undergo a period of quarantine.

However, the aerobatics team Ba Yi of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will perform, as will the F-35B Joint Strike Force of the US Marine Corps and the F-22 Raptor of the US Pacific Air Forces.

The Singapore air display team will show off an F-15SG fighter jet and AH-64D helicopters and the B-52 Stratofortress of the US Air Force will do a flyover.

As a precaution, the organizers said cleaning and disinfecting would increase.

Yet more than 70 exhibitors have canceled plans to participate, most after Singapore increased its health warning from yellow to orange last week. They include Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Co., Bombadier, De Haviland, Gulfstream and Honeywell Aerospace.

Singapore has nearly 900 people quarantined or isolated, the government said Monday. The last two cases were a 37-year-old man who served quarantine papers to two infected people, and a 2-year-old girl who was evacuated from Wuhan, the city where the virus was first reported. Of the 45 people infected with the virus, seven have fully recovered, the Ministry of Health reported.

