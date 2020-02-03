Singapore announces first local Coronavirus transmissions

The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them with human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total number of infections to 24 in the city-state.

AFP

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 5:04 PM IST

Singapore: Singapore announced the first local broadcasts of the deadly corona virus from China on Tuesday, as an important aviation conference was canceled due to escalating health scares.

The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them with human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total number of infections to 24 in the city-state.

“Although four of these cases form a local transmission cluster, there is still no evidence of widespread sustainable community transmission in Singapore,” the ministry said in a statement.

In two of the local transfer cases, women were employed in a health product store that mainly serves Chinese tourists. A third was one of the woman’s Indonesian girls. Another was a female guide who had brought groups to the health shop.

In addition to the local broadcasts, there were two cases among the residents of Singapore who had been evacuated from Wuhan on January 30.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that as local broadcasts escalate into the community, the government is willing to consider “measures to reduce human-to-human interaction”.

A major international aviation conference scheduled for the eve of next week’s Singapore Airshow has been canceled, organizers said Tuesday.

The organizers, however, said the main event, Asia’s largest airshow, will continue from February 11-16, despite the withdrawal of several exhibitors, many from China.

The aviation industry is one of the hardest hit by the virus outbreak after governments globally imposed travel restrictions, including a ban on arrivals from China.

The death toll in China on Tuesday was 425, and exceeded the number of fatalities in the country since the 2002-03 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency.

. [TagsToTranslate] China