Sinead O’Carroll was “devastated” when B * Witched was dropped from her record label before her third album was released.

The singer, who is currently participating in the Dancing with the Stars competition, was at a crossroads and gave up the music to get married and start a family.

She told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “We found that something strange was going on with the record label six months before the record label was released.

“Then everything was fine and we wanted to go to South Africa to shoot the music video. Everything rocked and rolled and we only got the call to say that they didn’t want to release the record.

“It was devastating for all of us.

“Looking back, we probably could have gone on and giggled. But at that time it seemed to me that you couldn’t go on without the big machine behind you.

“It could have been different, but everything happens for a reason.”

Bwitched star Sinead OCarroll with pro dancer Ryan Mc Shane during the second live show of Dancing with the Stars.

(Image: Kyran OBrien Photography / kobpix)

Her bandmates, twins Edele and Keavy Lynch and Lindsay Armaou, decided to continue with B * Witched, but Sinead had to make the difficult decision to retire and continue with her life.

She said: “It was very difficult at the time and I think we all handled it in different ways.

“There was a conversation that we were going to continue, but I was really having trouble with it because I had to make a decision and decided not to continue.

“I left the band and they started making a compilation album, but there was a lot going on with their contract with Sony and they didn’t want to release them.” In the end the girls didn’t do anything, but I remember having to make this decision and it was really difficult.

“I was older than the girls and I was at a stage in my life when I wanted to settle down and stop traveling. I wanted to get married and have children.

“I also had the feeling that we played at the highest level and it wasn’t worth it to continue and not at this level.” I couldn’t understand why I would do that. “

The Irish girl band B * Witched poses at the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles on March 24, 1999. Edele Lynch (colorful top), Sinead O’Carroll (denim jacket), Lindsay Armaou (dark curly hair) and Keavy Lynch (blue T- Shirt) and jacket).

(Image: www.splashnews.com)

Sinead and her pro-partner Ryan McShane are currently at the top of the leaderboard for Dancing with the Stars after impressing the jury with their impressive American Smooth last weekend.

The couple had never expected to collect a total of 21 points, and they put all pressure off before their next performance tonight.

She said: “I completely forgot that the judges would give us a score, I was just so delighted that I was allowed to dance.

“I was in a different world when they gave the grades. After so many weeks of rehearsing in the studio, it was good for the judges to see that Ryan’s choreography was underway.

“You see, I had no intention of being at the top of the leaderboard. I didn’t think I would be in this position. It was years since we got number one with B * Witched. People said : “Oh my god, do you feel the pressure to get a new number one?”

“I love learning and I want to stay to the end but I know it’s a trip and it doesn’t get that good every week.”

Ryan has been pretty vocal with the judges over the years and brought him a bad boy day, but Sinead said he was pretty relaxed during rehearsals:

“He is really patient and the best thing is that he is so relaxed and not careful about anything.

“He knows really well if something doesn’t work for me and gives me the right criticism. He looks at my strengths and weaknesses and incorporates as many of my strengths as he can. “

Sinead spends a lot of time outside of her children Samarah and Blaine and her husband Mike, but it is something they are used to as a family.

B’witched star Sinead O’Carroll with pro dancer Ryan Mc Shane during Dancing with the Stars’s second live show

(Image: Kyran O’Brien)

The Kildare native said: “My husband is used to giggling on weekends and I was in Australia for three weeks last year.

“The children are missing in the afternoon because I am not there to take them to the after school club.”

But the children started a big campaign for them.

“You are used to seeing all of these programs at my home. It feels strange that we’re not doing it together this year.

“They are so excited that they yelled at the TV in their friend’s house when I yelled at them last week. All of her school friends are behind it too. “

Sinead has been desperate to make the reality TV show since RTE announced that it was running on Irish screens.

She grew up loving ballroom dancing, but this was the first year in which she was able to fully engage after a three-month hiatus in her music career.

Sinead O’Carroll and Ryan McShane

(Image: RTE)

“This is the only show I really wanted and I knew what the engagement would be like, so I was ready to take everything off the table and just get started,” she said.

“I’ve been visualizing that I’ve been on the show for four years because I wanted to do it for so long. I did a job 22 years ago that was successful and that gave me the opportunity to do a show like this. It’s crazy.

“My parents made a bit of a ballroom years ago, but they weren’t competitive, and we always saw come dancing when I was a kid.

“It was like the Late Late Toy Show or the All Ireland final. Come Dancing was one of the big TV highlights everyone saw.

“I grew up with it, but in the 70s there was no ballroom in Newbridge where I could learn anything. Instead, my parents just made me dance Irish.”

