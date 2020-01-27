Simultaneous localization and mapping technique uses available Wi-Fi networks

Image showing how ground truth approaches are compared to odometer techniques Credit: Liu et al.

In recent years, research teams around the world have developed new methods of concurrent tracking and mapping (SLAM). These techniques can be used to construct or update maps of a given environment in real time, while identifying an artificial factor or the location of the robot within these maps.

Most existing SLAM approaches depend to a large extent on the use of sensors based on vision or vision, both for sensing the environment and for the movements of the robot. These sensors, however, can be very expensive and usually require significant computing power to function properly.

Aware of these limitations, researchers from the University of Technology and Design of Singapore, Moratuwa University and Nanyang University of Technology have recently developed a new technique for SLAM-based, cloud-based or cloud-based collaboration. This technique, presented in a publication published by arXiv, could allow more efficient robotic navigation in unknown indoor environments at a cost significantly lower than that of most previously proposed methods.

“Our goal was to use a low-cost, low-cost sensor as a substitute for range-based or optical sensors,” Chau Yuen, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore. “Since modern buildings usually have Wi-Fi network coverage, we aim to use this freely available information to execute SLAM.”

To exploit the radio frequency capabilities that are readily available in most urban environments, the researchers developed an approach for collaborative simultaneous detection and mapping of fingerprints called C-SLAM-RF. Their technique works by massively measuring Wi-Fi measurements in large indoor environments and then using these measurements to create maps or detect artificial agents.

“Our goal is to create a radio map of the environment in the least human effort, utilizing the built-in detection capabilities of widely used smart phones,” Yuen explained.

Figure showing how the estimated paths compare with the SLAM technique developed by the researchers. Credit: Liu et al.

The system developed by Yuen and his colleagues receives information about signal strength from pre-existing Wi-Fi access points spread around a given environment, as well as from outdated computing (PDR) location processes. from a smart phone. He then uses these signals to build a map of the environment without requiring prior knowledge of the environment or the distribution of access points within it. The C-SLAM-RF tool invented by the researchers can also determine whether the robot has returned to a site you previously visited, known as a “loop closure”, by evaluating the similarity between different fingerprints.

“Existing SLAM approaches often use proprietary devices, for example, turn-based optical cameras or LIDAR sensors, to measure the resemblance of scanning or feature matching observations, which are computationally expensive,” U-Xuan Tan said. . study, he told TechXplore. “Our solution takes advantage of the ability to detect and map low-cost, ubiquitous IoT devices such as smartphones, due to the growing popularity of Wi-Fi networks.”

Yuen, Tan and their colleagues tested their technique in an indoor space of 130 meters x 70 meters. Their results were very promising, as their system performance outperformed the performance of several other existing SLAM techniques, often with considerable margin.

“We have appreciated our approach to large-scale environments and are achieving an accuracy of 0.6 meters without prior knowledge of the environment,” said Ran Liu, another researcher involved in the study, with Technews. “This accuracy goes beyond the advanced fingerprint-based approach, which requires tedious environmental research. The computational time required of our approach is insignificant compared to price-based or optical SLAM.”

In the future, the SLAM collaboration approach devised by this team of researchers could help enhance robot navigation in unfamiliar environments. In addition, the fact that it does not require expensive sensors and is based on existing Wi-Fi hotspot makes it a more feasible solution for large-scale applications.

“We would now like to explore the possibility of merging different radio signals, for example a cellular signal, to improve positioning accuracy,” Yong Liang Guan, another researcher involved in the study, told TechXplor. “Another design is to use the generated radio map to detect it. Combining it with other sensors, such as lasers, to accelerate and improve large-scale mapping will also be one of our future investigations.”

More information:

SLAM collaboration based on Wifi fingerprint similarity and traffic information. arXiv: 2001.02759 (cs.NI). arxiv.org/abs/2001.02759

