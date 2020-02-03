Sims 5: EA boss tips for multiplayer return for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles

The Sims are celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, and Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, used the Q3 earnings call to give some hints about the future of their best-selling life simulation franchise.

In response to a question about The Sims Online, an now-defunct online game released by EA in 2002, Wilson suggested that the next Sims game would return to multiplayer functionality.

“While Maxis keeps thinking about The Sims for a new generation on different platforms and a cloud-ready world,” he said, “you have to imagine that while we always remain true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition – such as the kind of things that were already present in The Sims Online years ago – will become part of the ongoing Sims experience in the coming years. “

It’s been six years since the release of the previous franchise entry, The Sims 4, that became one of the best-selling PC games of all time.

1/8 Assassin's Creed II

2/8 Fable II

3/8 Gears of War 3

4/8 Fallout 3

5/8 Mirror border

6/8 Mass effect

7/8 Only cause 2

8/8 Borderlands

Although EA still releases regularly downloadable expansion packs, many hope that the upcoming fifth generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles will require a new sequel.

Wilson’s comments provide the first indication of what that might look like.

