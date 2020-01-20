Simpsons actor Hank Azaria will no longer be heard due to allegations of racism

Hank Azaria has announced that he will no longer lend his voice to the Indian immigrant and owner of Kwik-E-Mart, Apu, who is a popular character in the Simpsons. Hank has been the voice of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon for some 30 years, but claims that the allegations of racism against him ultimately wreaked havoc. In a recent interview, Hank said, “All we know is that I’m not going to do the voice anymore, unless there is a way to transition or something. We all made the decision together … We all agreed. We all think it’s the right thing and it’s good. “

Over the years, many viewers have accused the creators of the series of promoting South Asian stereotypes with the character of Apu. In 2017, allegations increased after the release of a documentary, The Problem With Apu, which was written by and performed by comedian Hari Kondabolu. Directed by Michael Melamedoff, the documentary highlighted the extent to which the character and his legacy were a racial stereotype.

The Simpsons writers responded to the documentary by trying to make the character less offensive but unsuccessful. In an episode aired in 2018, one of the main characters Marge was seen reading a novel that had been adapted to make it less offensive to modern readers. In the scene, another character Lisa says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” She then looked at a framed photo of Apu, which included the line, “Don’t have a cow!” This has led to more reactions from many viewers.

There have been no official statements from the creators of the series regarding Apu and whether the character will continue to appear in future episodes. Meanwhile, Hank Azaria will continue to be the voice of several other characters in the series, such as Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

