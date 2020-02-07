Simple solar powered water desalination

Tests on the roof of an MIT building showed that a simple desalination device based on the concept proof can produce clean, drinkable water at a speed of more than 1.5 gallons per hour for every square meter of solar collector area. Photo credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A fully passive solar powered desalination system developed by researchers at MIT and in China could deliver more than 1.5 gallons of fresh drinking water per hour for every square meter of solar collection area. Such systems could potentially supply off-grid and offshore areas with an efficient and inexpensive water source.

The system uses several layers of flat solar condensers and evaporators, which are arranged in a vertical row and provided with transparent airgel insulation. It is described in an article that appears in the magazine today Energy and environmental sciences, written by MIT doctoral students Lenan Zhang and Lin Zhao, postdoc Zhenyuan Xu, professor of mechanical engineering and head of department Evelyn Wang, and eight others at MIT and at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

The key to the efficiency of the system lies in the way it uses the various stages to desalinate the water. In each stage, the heat given off by the previous stage is used and not wasted. In this way, the team’s demonstration device can achieve an overall efficiency of 385 percent in converting the energy of sunlight into the energy of water evaporation.

The device is essentially a multi-layer solar system with a number of evaporating and condensing components, such as those used for distilling liquid. It uses flat plates to absorb heat and then transfer that heat to a layer of water so that it starts to evaporate. The steam then condenses on the next plate. This water is collected while the heat from the condensation of the vapors is transferred to the next layer.

When steam condenses on a surface, it releases heat. In typical condenser systems, this heat is simply lost to the environment. With this multi-layer evaporator, however, the heat released flows to the next evaporation layer, which means that the sun’s heat is returned and the overall efficiency is increased.

“When you condense water, you release energy as heat,” says Wang. “If you have more than one step, you can take advantage of this heat.”

Adding more layers increases the conversion efficiency in the production of drinking water, but each layer also increases the cost and volume of the system. The team chose a 10-stage system for their proof-of-concept device, which was tested on an MIT building roof. The system provided pure water that exceeded the city’s drinking water standards at a rate of 5.78 liters per square meter (approximately 1.52 gallons per 11 square feet) of solar panel area. This is more than twice the record amount previously generated by such a passive solar powered desalination system, Wang said.

The diagram shows the basic structure of the proposed desalination system. Sunlight penetrates a transparent insulating layer on the left to heat a black heat-absorbing material, which transfers the heat to a layer of wick material (shown in blue), where it evaporates and then condenses on a surface (gray), drips off and is collected as fresh drinking water , Photo credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

In theory, such systems with more desalination stages and further optimization could achieve an overall efficiency of 700 or 800 percent, says Zhang.

In contrast to some desalination systems, no salt or concentrated brine is generated during disposal. In a free-floating configuration, the researchers believe that any salt that accumulates during the day would simply be transported through the wicking material and back into the sea water at night.

Your demonstration unit was built largely from inexpensive, readily available materials such as a commercially available black solar absorber and paper towels for a capillary wick to bring the water into contact with the solar absorber. In most other attempts to make passive solar desalination systems, the solar absorber material and wicking material were a single component that required special and expensive materials, Wang said. “We were able to decouple these two.”

The most expensive component of the prototype is a layer of transparent airgel, which is used as an insulator at the top of the stack. However, the team suggests using other, less expensive isolators as an alternative. (The airgel itself is made of dirty-cheap silicon dioxide, but requires special drying equipment for its manufacture.)

Wang emphasizes that the team’s main contribution is a framework for understanding how to optimize such multi-stage passive systems, which they call thermally localized multi-stage desalination. The formulas they developed could likely be applied to a variety of materials and device architectures, allowing further optimization of systems based on different company sizes or local conditions and materials.

A possible configuration would be floating panels on a body of salt water like a pond. These can passively and passively supply fresh water to the shore through pipes as long as the sun is shining every day. Other systems could be designed for a single household, for example with a flat screen on a large flat seawater tank that is pumped or carried. The team estimates that a system with a solar collection area of ​​about 1 square meter could meet a person’s daily drinking water needs. In production, a system tailored to the needs of a family could be built for around $ 100.

The researchers are planning further experiments to further optimize the selection of materials and configurations and to test the life of the system under realistic conditions. They will also work to translate the design of their laboratory-scale device into something that would be suitable for consumers. The hope is that it could ultimately help alleviate water shortages in parts of developing countries where reliable electricity is scarce but sea water and sunlight are plentiful.

“This new approach is very important,” said Ravi Prasher, assistant laboratory director at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of California at Berkeley, who was not involved in this work. “One of the challenges with standstill solar desalination is the low efficiency due to the loss of significant energy in the condensation. Efficiently extracting the condensation energy dramatically improves the overall efficiency from solar to steam. … This increased efficiency will have an impact on overall efficiency lowering the cost of water produced. ”

