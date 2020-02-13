Simone Biles is ready for competitions and has nothing to do with gymnastics

Photo: Getty

Simone Biles is no stranger to competition. The Olympic champion has 22 medals under her belt, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time, and the youngest to earn the distinction.

At the age of 22 you could say that the four-foot-eight force is just starting – but today Biles shared that she will no longer compete.

The powerhouse is not yet ready for the gold. She is, however, ready to go against beauty standards. She says it is a competition for which she has not registered.

“Beauty, when did it become a competition,” Biles suggested to her 4 million Instagram followers. “Specifically, the competition for which I did not register”, is the message. “In gymnastics, just like in many other professions, there is a competition that has nothing to do with the performance itself. I’m talking about beauty. “

“I don’t know why, but others feel that they can define your own beauty based on their standards,” she said that those ideologies sometimes crush her. Today she takes a position.

“I’m tired of everything changing in a competition, so I stand up for myself and everyone else who have experienced the same thing. Today I have finished competing with US beauty standards … Beauty is #NOCOMPETION.”

Biles also announced today that it is working with SK-II to dismantle rigid beauty standards.

“I am proud to partner with @SKII and these great athletes to withstand toxic beauty contests,” she wrote in the post announcing her partnership with the beauty brand. “Let’s not make beauty a competition that determines how we look, act and feel. We are better than this. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLEE6OSdvQ8 [/ embed]

Thanks to SK-II

“Beauty can be many things. But one thing it should never be is a competition. Said YoeGin Chang, Brand Director, SK-II Japan. While the world focuses on and celebrates the biggest competition for humanity, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we want to seize this opportunity and dictate how they look, feel and act in the toxic beauty contest that women face every day. SK-II is a human brand at our core. We want to use our voice as a good force to create positive change in the world today. We want everyone to join us by lending your vote to #NOCOMPETITION. “

For more information about the SK-II # NoCompetition campaign, visit the brand’s website and follow @SKII on Instagram.

SUBJECTS: Beauty Beauty News