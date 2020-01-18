Simon Mallam, a Nigerian professor killed in a buried gas explosion

The remains of the late Professor Simon Mallam, who died in a gas explosion in Sabo Tasha, Kaduna, were buried in his hometown, Malagum, local government of Kaura, Kaduna State.

Mallam, professor of nuclear physics at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was, until his death, chairman of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission.

He was one of eight people killed in the gas explosion on January 4, 2020.

Mallam’s remains were buried on Saturday after a funeral service was held at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Malagum.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Ogbonaya Onu in a message, described the late Professor Mallam as a rare gem that we would greatly miss.

The Minister, represented by Mr. Augustine Igwe, Director General of the Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis, urged the family to comfort themselves in God.

“In all situations, we must thank God. He will continue to be a role model for his family and the nation, ”he said.

The UN has said that the late Mallam will be remembered for his distinguished contributions to his community and to the nation in general.

“He has left indelible marks on the sand of time because the aftermath he has left will continue to touch humanity,” he said.

Mr. Ufuwai Bonet, the head of Kagoro, said that southern Kaduna and the whole nation had lost an illustrious son.

Bonet described the late Mallam as “super intelligent.” Although the circumstances of his death were tragic, we must still thank God for allowing it. ”

Reverend Enoch Bitiyong, secretary of the ECWA Southern District Church Council in Kaduna, reading the book of Revelation 21: 1-21, urged the people to take comfort in God, adding, “There is a better place. “

Bitiyong urged the people to imitate the exemplary lifestyle of the deceased, characterized by altruism, generosity and fear of God.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the late Professor Mallam was a member of the technical advisory committee of the Federal Radiation Protection Service in 2003 and chairman of the technical advisory committee on radioactive waste management policy in 2004.

He was also a member of the National Energy Master Plan Committee (Energy Commission of Nigeria) 2006 and Commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission of Nigeria before becoming its President and CEO in 2007 .