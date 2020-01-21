Simi's mother Jedishola and husband celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Mother of the sensational Nigerian musician, Simi, who married a few years ago, celebrated two years to give love another chance.

She divorced her first husband and felt the need to love again. According to an article we saw on Twitter, it seems that she is really having fun in her new marriage.

Simi’s mother went to social media to tell the world that her marriage was already two years old.

She shared a loved photo with her husband and captioned the photo with;

“Happy wedding anniversary to me and my baby @akinsolaabayomi. It has been a 2 year journey with patience, learning and relearning and being ready to allow God to work in our home. The coming trip will be filled with more beautiful testimonies for us and our children. I love you now and forever “

See his post below:

– Ayanfe Eledumare (@Jedishola) January 20, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com

