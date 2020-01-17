Silver dish Westlake photographing captured on camera

LAPD published frightening images of a man who was shot in an LA bar on Friday.

The incident occurred on January 4 in the Silver Platter, near the Westlake area of ​​Downtown Los Angeles.

A security camera in the building recorded the entire ordeal, which seemed to escalate from dancing to attempted murder in 45 seconds.

In it two couples can be seen dancing on the crowded dance floor, when the two men seem to meet each other by chance.

They have words with each other, but their female companions soon seem to be trying to spread the situation, pushing them apart, with one even kissing her partner in an apparent attempt to calm him down.

WARNING: graphic content

Most revelers around them do not even seem to notice it and do not consciously dance, because the two are being pushed further and further apart, but continue to have words.

But when one leaves the dance floor, the other seems to be making a drop for him; without warning, the first man pulls a gun from his waistband and fires a single shot while the club falls apart in a panic.

The victim falls to the ground and is helped by other club visitors while the shooter flees.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment and was eventually released.

The police posted the video in an attempt to track down the suspect, whom she described as a Spanish man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, goatee, and between 35 and 40 years old.

