Perhaps you came across the viral job advertisement of a CEO in Silicon Valley who wants to hire a nanny as a nanny and a human Swiss Army knife who can mentally determine how hungry fifteen people are after chicken at the same time skiing along a mountain in the French Alps.

Perhaps you also came across Jezebel’s attempt to determine whether we as employees are qualified to fill the position. Although the results are blurry at best, I was pretty confident that we would make it together. This was until the woman behind the job interview sat down to clarify a few details, which made the whole position even more confusing.

The manager and two-time mother, who has asked to remain anonymous probably because she at least somewhat understands that she has created one of the most outrageous posts for nannies since the Banks kids in Mary Poppins, at least on the surface claims that Requirements for this position is so banal that we are the ones who have to do the reassessment, not them.

However, the most interesting clarification that she makes in the interview is that she is not looking for a nanny as much as a woman.

I’m sure you’ve read the I Need A Wife article that appeared in Ms. Magazine in 1971. It is 39 years later and as a working woman I need a woman. Our society is broken. It’s January here, and I have to spend hours of my time, like late at night, to find out if I’m in the summer camp and can register for sports and all that. (I am a single parent) but if I had a two-parent household I would assume that the other parent would do at least part of it, one would hope. Even though most women tell me that they have to do everything. So I think people have to do with the post because it’s absolutely true. If you are a working woman, you need a woman.

It is interesting that she later claims that the less enthusiastic response to her posting has to do with sexism in society, while doubling that the job she has to do is clearly a woman’s job.

But the important (qualifications) that differentiate the nice, grandmother’s nanny from this type of woman are the executive functions: the ability to plan, do research, and make good decisions about “that’s the right football flag team versus one or the other therefore. ”

Thankfully someone does the important job of picking out the grandmother nanny’s wife types, otherwise she could be left alone with someone who would not be able to organize a ski vacation as well as take their kids down the mountain, apparently having fun après-ski.

I added what is preferred and what is necessary to the list. I would love it if the person was a strong skier and could arrange ski vacations. Most families go skiing with their husbands and wives, don’t they? Usually one of the parents is the stronger skier or they will send the team out of the race with the children. But it’s hard for me to take her skiing alone, right? It’s really good to have someone who is great at skiing and likes skiing.

I think my favorite part of the interview is that she talks about skiing vacations as if they were trips to Chuck E. Cheese, which really is the necessary lens through which to look at this whole saga, which means a lot of money. Speaking of which, she also goes into some details of what the job pays, which after math is about $ 86,000 a year, before taxes and benefits (including the ability to live in her pool house and have a car) ).

Given that my brain is poisoned by capitalism, there is a small part of me that is sure that I would give up my whole life to be this woman’s nanny, so she’s 86,000 a year after Can take home and travel for free, but the last part of this interview, in which she said she expected love from her co-worker, really stopped me.

I am a loving person. I love the people I work with in my business. I love the people I work with at home. My housekeeper, the cousin of my former nanny, we love each other like sisters. I think that’s a little used word and idea: love and respect, patience and tolerance. These things are important to me. I don’t want anyone to show up and do their job. I want someone with whom I can build a close, warm relationship over time. I would say most people here have that with their nanny.

Certainly, respect, patience and tolerance are not exploited, but to the extent that you would expect love from the person who works for you? It gives me great Stockholm syndrome vibrations that I’m not 100% about. And she also said that she expects the nanny to walk a mile, which I say, absolutely not.

I previously had problems recruiting au pairs where I said “must be physically fit” and even when I said “must be able to run a mile” the person emerges and there is none They could even walk an eighth of a mile.

I definitely fall into the latter category, and yet it looks like the job posting has been closed anyway. Whether that’s because they were swamped by feverish applicants who fell in love and wanted to swim against the currents of the river, or because the post was dragged over the internet is not clear, but either way I wish you luck , Silicon Valley CEO, and much blessings to you and your future wife. Cheers to a long and happy union!