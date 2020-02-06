Silent Witness star Liz Carr admits that she “refused to say certain rules” in the popular TV program

Liz Carr left Silent Witness last night after eight years (Photo: BBC)

Silent Witness star Liz Carr has talked about her role in the long-running crime drama and how her groundbreaking role has helped improve the representation of people with disabilities on TV.

Carr played Clarissa Mullery forensic analysis on the popular BBC show alongside Emilia Fox – and left the show after eight years last night.

After the final of season 23 last night, she decided to hang up her scalpel for good – after Dr. Sudden’s sudden death. Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern), from a nerve agent who suffocated him despite his hazmat suit.

Now, in conversation with the BBC Ouch podcast, the actress reveals that she is proud of the progress she has made on screen after almost a decade in representing people with disabilities in one of the most recognizable prime-time dramas from Great Britain.

“I think I’ve been checking the show quite often for the past eight years and working to make sure it was better,” she revealed.

“And refused to say certain rules that I thought were problematic.”

Carr went on: “I was recently asked if I was proud of what we have achieved in terms of representation in Silent Witness – oh, my god, of course I am.”

In the series final last night, Clarissa left for new pastures (Photo: BBC) Fans were positively staggering after the final last night and series star Emilia paid tribute to both Liz and Richard after the shocking events.

Regarding the double shock of the shock, Liz said: “To quote Clarissa:” I just know deep down – it’s time to move on, focusing less on the dead and more on the living. To life.’

Originally rented in 2012 for a four-episode story, Liz quickly became a full-time member of the Silent Witness team, and it is something she says she is “extremely proud of.”

“I know this is the right time to take a leap into the deep, what I know and see what other opportunities await,” she added.

Speaking of her co-stars, including Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Lintern, she added: “I have enjoyed working with them over the past eight series and I know I have their love and support for my decision.

“My big thanks go to the audience and the fans who have followed me and Clarissa over the years. Without your love for the character, I doubt I would have made it through my first series! “

Silent Witness returns to BBC One. Series 23 is now available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.





