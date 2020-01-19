Silent Rally to Support Bay Harbor Islands Police Officer Suspended - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) – Members of a community in South Florida came together to demonstrate their support for a suspended police officer.

Participants gathered in front of the Bay Harbor Islands City Hall to hold a silent rally in support of the Bay Harbor Islands Police Cpl. Pablo Lima, Saturday evening.

Lima had applied to become the city’s next chief of police. The department put him on paid leave two days later and initiated an internal investigation.

Lima is facing a backlash because he liked anti-Muslim comments from his wife, Halandale Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, on Facebook.

“The only thing my husband owes is enjoying some comments that protect me from not being a racist,” said Lima-Taub in an interview with 7News on Friday.

Among his supporters at the Saturday event was Linda Ziober.

“I am very familiar with Corporal Lima. He is a friendly, wonderful person,” she said. “He supports everyone on the island, no matter how old I am or young as the children and everyone in between. He is so nice that I am can see where it hurt him because his wife hurt, so he was there to support her. ”

Lima is currently on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed. He is one of 35 candidates who have applied for the position of chief of police.

