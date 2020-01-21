Signs of being fired - The FBI agent shows 10 signs that a job has been fired

As a 20-year-old FBI veteran and former head of the FBI’s Elite Behavioral Analysis Program, the FBI can be said for sure Robin Dreeke knows how to assess people and situations, and can recognize certain tells that indicate when a relationship – including with your boss – is heading south.

Having spent more than two decades evaluating, analyzing, and predicting the behavior of everyone from FBI targets to confidential informants, Dreeke decided to share his behavioral analysis system to “understand a person’s behavior based on his words, his Goals and their behavior patterns predict action, and the situation at hand. ”It’s all in his new book ENLARGE PEOPLE: An FBI Agent Guide to Veterans for Predicting Behavior, on sale today, January 21.

In this book, you will learn how to determine whether you are being fired or promoted, how to build stronger relationships in half the time, how to determine whether your relationship is strong (or not), and more.

In this Q&A with Dreeke, based on an extract from ENLARGE PEOPLE: Veteran FBI agent user guide for behavior prediction, He tells Parade.com how to know if things are going south at your work place.

Sign that your job is in sight

What are the signs that you are getting fired? Dreeke breaks it down:

1. “Supervisors hand you over for promotion and pass it on to someone you work with. This is often the most negative statement, since it makes it clear that you are not perceived as the person who best improves the life of the manager who gave the promotion. “

What should I do:

“The first time can mean nothing,” says Dreeke. “Sends a clear message several times: Become more helpful to others – especially your bosses – or look for a new job. Maybe they’re just looking for something better to give you. “

Second “Your bosses are telling you that you are different from them. Your superiors say: You will never be part of our tribe until you start making our lives better. If you don’t, you are unnecessary. “

What should I do:

“It’s a clear warning,” he advises. “Sincerely ask how you can improve your superiors’ lives. If you can live with them, give it a try. If not, stay elegant and try to leave in your own time and style.”

Third “Your superiors skip meetings that your colleagues are attending. This is also one of the worst tells. It is obvious that they think you are not needed, probably because you are not doing your best to help other people their best, “

What should I do:

“But don’t assume the obvious,” Dreeke explains. “When I was young, I used to make a problem of it, but that only made things worse. Maybe you don’t belong in the meeting, so find out where you are to do Be part of it and work your way up from there by helping your superiors and colleagues to succeed. People will not normally let you out of a meeting if they think you are helping them set their own agenda. “

4th “People with power over you exaggerate the importance of your insignificant mistakes. They are likely to try to find reasons to get rid of you, most likely because they do not believe that their presence will benefit their own careers. “

What should I do:

“In many companies, people’s careers are often tied to the performance of their division or the entire company, so their sense of self-interest can affect the company itself,” he offers. “When you help others and help your company, people find ways to downplay mistakes. So get the facts – directly from the person who criticizes you – and let yourself be guided by the facts and not by your fear. “

5th “Your line manager names other departments where you may be performing well. “

What should I do:

“If you hear it from a manager who shows no other This usually means you don’t give them what they want, ”says Dreeke. “You’d better get started right away. They seem to think they’d be better off without you.”

“But if it’s from someone who shows signs of being in you, jump on it,” he continues. “Tell them your dreams. Definitely stay positive. People looking for the worst usually find it and often create a disaster from the air. “

6th “Executives deal with negative non-verbal statements as you contribute your ideas. This statement is crucial because the non-verbal statements of people are often more revealing than the statements. The easiest non-verbal negative forms to remember include eyelid flutter, lip compression, eyebrow wrinkles, or failure to look you in the eye, shake your hand, or smile at you. “

What should I do:

“I usually look at people’s facial expressions more than any other form of non-verbal behavior because faces are the most revealing,” says Dreeke. “Most of these nonverbal tells say I don’t want to hear another word because I don’t think it will help me get what I need right now.”

7th “Your boss asks you about rumors that you did something wrong, This is bad news without much room for maneuver. “

What should I do:

“Regardless of the accuracy of the rumor, listening to rumors and then slapping someone over the head with them is bad. It’s very passive-aggressive,” he says. “But if it comes from someone who thinks you are very valuable, thank you for the warning. “

8th. “Your company’s decision-makers write or email while talking to you, or leave while you’re still talking. Unless this happens in the middle of a crisis, both are told that your career doesn’t matter to them. “

What should I do:

“Someone who walks away while you are talking is the worst. It is blatant – and if they do it in front of others, it is the death kiss,” Dreeke says. “You clearly don’t think you are valuable to them. If this happens repeatedly and purposefully, accept the information, use it rationally and get ready to leave – or do it yourself a lot of more valuable while you still have time. “

9. “Managers never say” I really want you to succeed here “or words like that. What is not said is often as important as what. How much clearer can it be? They don’t really care. “

What should I do:

“Record it and introduce the topic:” I want to contribute to your success and that of the company. What suggestions do you have on how I can be a better resource? ‘”, He says. “If you confirm their criticism, you feel vulnerable, don’t you? Don’t worry. You were already vulnerable.”

10th “People challenge your thoughts and opinions. Most people are sure that this is a bad sign – because it is often so. However, good leaders and valuable colleagues tend to question the ideas of the people they value most because they take their ideas seriously. “

What should I do:

“The worst scenario is that they feel critical of you, even more than any thought or opinion that you represent,” Dreeke explains. “They’re just looking for a hook to hang their hats on, so evaluate the criticism for validity, importance, and style. Some leaders to like A dialogue based on differences of opinion. If you have a good point, thank them for their contributions – sincere, not passive-aggressive – and get involved. Working for people means working for them. “

