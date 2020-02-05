Signature day: the sequel – One Bronco Nation Under God

The Broncos already signed a solid group of guys in December, but the second national signing day has arrived (formerly known as “regular signing day”) and Boise State has a few more schollies to give … here’s a list of guys who chose to receive said schollies. Here’s to you, 2020!

Jonathan Earl, BC

The JuCo product measures 6’3 ”, so it has an unusual size at the position. He will be “3 years old to play 2”

Cade Fennegan, QB

After many puffs, the Broncos finally got their QB 2020 and had to push back the USC to get the services of the missionary who is coming back soon.

Brock Miller, LB

This one has been known for a while when Mr. Miller graduated from NC State, but watching his movie, it’s clear that it’s more than an addition of depth. Miller is a line-to-line LB that will really help build that unity.

Cole Wright, WR

The Broncos lost a one-time Chance Luper engagement the day of the signing (he ultimately promised to Missouri), but they got MORE depth and talent in an already deep and talented position with the Wright radar.

Kyle Juergens, OL

Juergens was a unique USC engagement before being ghosted by Trojans (fun fact: his recruiting trainer was Chad Kauha’aha’a). The loss of the Trojans is the Broncos’ gain as the large-bodied lineman re-enlisted at Boise State. It measures almost 6’5 “and seems to have the frame that will support much more weight.