Siesta Key's Madisson defends romance with a 46-year-old producer

When it comes to love in Siesta Key, don’t judge a book by its cover!

Earlier this season, fans were shocked to find out Madisson Hausburg, 25, went out with her former producer is H. Another turn in this love story was the fact that he was more than 20 years older than the MTV star.

But before making assumptions or judging the age gap, Madisson has a message for viewers.

“I get it. It’s a big age difference, but I hope that after everyone first assesses, it will come and see that it’s a real relationship with real feelings and it’s good for me. It’s a healthy relationship,” Madisson told E.! Exclusive news.

The relationship is so strong that even some co-stars and friends would not be surprised if an engagement took place in the future.

“I think you’re ready. I don’t know very well the ins and outs of your relationship with Ish, but I feel that it’s a serious relationship,” Juliette Porter shared. “I also think that you are mature enough to want to get married and delay and you are also one of the older ones in the cast.”

While viewers Maddison’s father struggled to face romance, the MTV star is hopeful that her family and viewers will understand the relationship at home.

“You just get to see a very deeper side of me. I feel like Ish is bringing out a really authentic part of me,” Maddison explained. “I am more open to love and I have a stronger bond than I think I have ever had on television. I think all my friendships have been real, but I think Ish brings a very different side to me.”

She continued: “[My ex] Brandon and I had really good times, but in the end it was more of a childish relationship. There was no future there and these are conversations I have with Ish and it is much more serious.”

How are the rest of the Siesta Key crew in the romantic department? Take a look at our gallery below for the latest news.

Siesta Key will be broadcast on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on MTV.

