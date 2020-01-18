DETROIT – Sidney Crosby scored a 1: 33 overtime goal in overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Friday night.

It was Crosby’s third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence due to an injury to the trunk muscles. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina led Detroit in the second period.

The three goals came with the advantage of man.

Crosby scored by redirecting the puck to goalkeeper Jimmy Howard in front of the net with a pass from Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh was in power play after Luke Glendening of Detroit removed Jared McCann from the game and was called in for interference.

Crosby scored an overtime goal for the seventh consecutive season, tying him to Mats Sundin and Brendan Morrison for the longest streak since OT’s regular season recovery in 1983-1984, according to Stats Perform.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets a backhand pass with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in defense (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Gene J. Puskar)

Howard made 35 saves but has been winless since October 29.

The Penguins rebounded after a 4-1 loss to Boston Thursday night. They have not lost consecutive games since late November.

Zadina opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle that slid along the ice and past goalkeeper Matt Murray, who was selected a little ahead by Detroit forward Givani Smith. Rust tied the game with 16:24 left in the third goal when he beat Howard with a wrist shot from the side of the gloves.

Howard was withdrawn after allowing three goals in his team’s previous game, an 8-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He was keener against the Penguins, and Detroit held out defensively.

NOTES

Howard has made 13 winless starts since beating Edmonton 3-1 in October. … The last time Pittsburgh lost consecutive games was in Columbus and St. Louis on November 29 and 30.… Dylan Larkin of Detroit had a seven-game hitting streak. … Murray made 28 saves and has won four straight.

NEXT

Penguins: Boston host on Sunday.

Red Wings: host of Florida on Saturday evening.

___

Noah Trister, Associated Press