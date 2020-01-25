SidNaz fans accuse Salman Khan of Sidharth, the Shehnaz fault

The competitors of “Bigg Boss 13” Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are no longer friends. After being in the spotlight for their adorable affair in the house “Bigg Boss”, things between the two plunged after the host Salman Khan asked the actor to be careful.

#SidNaz fans accuse the superstar of the flaw.

Their relationship has been one of the most discussed topics at home and outside. In fact, it wasn’t until last month that actress Jasmin Bhasin said she was “jealous” of Shehnaz because of her “cute bond” with Sidharth.

However, in the last few episodes, #SidNaz, as fans call them, has had a rough time. Sidharth recently told Shehnaz that if she couldn’t be loyal to her own parents, she could never be loyal to someone else. In fact, Shehnaz, in another episode, declared #SidNaz “kharab ho gaya hai”.

According to a bollywoodlife.com poll, fans believe that the break between Sidharth and Shehnaz is due to Salman.

In an episode of Ka Vaar Weekend, Salman told Sidharth that Shehnaz was in love with him, adding, “He’s a bad guy.” Salman also asked Sidharth to handle things carefully. In another episode, he denounced Shehnaz for his behavior towards Sidharth.

According to the survey, 64% of people think that Salman caused problems between #SidNaaz, and 22% think that the problems were created due to Shehnaz Gill’s freaking attitude. Another 5% think it is because of Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh and because of emotional exhaustion, and 4% believe that Sidharth himself is the reason for the breakup between him and Shehnaz.

