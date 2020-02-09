Sidharth Shukla gives Shehnaaz Gill his short as a farewell gift, viewers call him “disgusting”

The relationship of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be a memorable part of the story of Bigg Boss. From obsession to fighting, and then hitting each other, it’s something that viewers have seen. A new twist comes when Shukla has given the Punjabi singer his shorts as a gift and Bigg Boss 13 fans don’t really admire him.

Yes, you heard right! During a special segment on the show where contestants were seen sharing farewell gifts, Sidharth Shukla gave Shehnaaz Gill his gray shorts. In addition, he shared that he hopes she does not miss him in her absence and, therefore, that kind of gift. On the other hand, Shehnaaz also gave him his lipstick, that would be a memory for him.

While that sounds like fun, the Punjabi singer said if she wasn’t evicted this weekend, she would sleep in those shorts that night. Fans had some fun reactions to everything. Many even shared that they felt disgusted by the choice of Sidharth Shukla’s gift.

One user wrote “He’s just acting … finale aa raha hy usko shehnaaz ke vote chahiye bus … How disgusting this man … gray shorts jo uski mome shot karne ko ball tha wo gift kiya h .. Cheap ki I had hoti h “

– SACH_KESAATH (@ Shailja79939286) February 9, 2020

“Feel the same, even he gave her his shorts, eww, Sana kaa abaa # ahiii chaltaa raha hey end of the game tak ahi rahegii, aur show khttamm,” wrote another.

– sabi (@ sabi58802858) February 9, 2020

Another user wrote: “Yuck … his dirty shorts … and she said she would wear those shorts at night … ewwwww”

– Nidhi (@ Nidhi63208211) February 8, 2020

“Yes, she doesn’t respect herself and isn’t playing a game, she looks like a psycho shukla puppet and he gave her shorts a disgusting man,” said a tweet.

– Rittu Makhija (@MakhijaRittu) February 9, 2020

Chiii Smelly shorts. How can anyone even give that away? 🤢

Now some Gawaars of the next level will say

‘Aww loves her so much’

Arey someone send them back to school!

– ♡ CandyCane ☆ 🌟 (@meabitconfused) February 8, 2020

It seems that Colors would want those stinky shorts more than shehnaz

Because even Shehnaz can’t worship Sid like colors

Yuk #InspirationAsim # bb13

– Boss (@bbbossfan) February 8, 2020

Is this correct?

Chaddi = shorts

– prodipta sarkar (@prodiptasarkar) February 8, 2020

