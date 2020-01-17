Famous Nigerian artist Afrobeats Harrysong has announced his plans if he will get the green light as President of Nigeria in 2022.

Hitman “Reggae and Blues” took social media to crack down

his manifesto and his promises are crazy.

Harrysong outlining the things he will do if he becomes president, he will ensure that all chicks are imprisoned for life.

He added that women with large bottoms will automatically receive

well-paying jobs in the country.

And for men, I’m sure they’ll be happy to know, because Harrysong promises to make sure that “Bride Price” in marriage is abolished.

Seen on his Instagram page, he wrote;

1] Drinks will be free in the club for all women

2] Boys will no longer pay the price of the bride to marry their wife

3] Secondary chicks will be sentenced to life in prison

4] All 16 year old Nigerians will travel abroad for free once a year

5] Express jobs for each girl with a big nyansh ”.

See his article below;

