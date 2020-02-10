“Side chicks look hotter than women because men don’t live with them” – Reno Omokri

Controversial Nigerian media personality and social

The commentator Reno Omokri differentiates between a side chic and one

Wife.

In a short article on his Instagram page, Reno Omokri warned men who do side-chics instead of sticking to their wives to avoid doing so, as this can only backfire in the long process.

He advised men never to leave their women

marry their side chicks just because they look so hot.

According to the president’s aide, former president Goodluck Jonathan, they only love their maids because they don’t live with them to recognize their true face and lifestyle.

n his words:Dear men, your side chicks look hotter than your women just because you don’t live with them. You will only see them if you perfect your make-up. Don’t let your wife because of a hot co-wife.

Her sharpness is an illusion that will disappear as soon as you start living with her. If you enter the toilet after leaving and see her true face when she wakes up in the morning and hear her belching once or twice, the dandruff falls from your eyes and you will find that you have jumped off the pan on fire. “

See the screenshot of his post below;