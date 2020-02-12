Siba is named Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

The bouffant of a dog that has it. Image: Getty

Look, there are many reasons not to “get” dog shows. Why spend thousands of dollars on a hairdresser to put a Yorkie in sponge curlers for five hours, so that someone can get into a tuxedo and praise genetic traits that people have randomly imposed on a perfectly good wolf?

The reason for this is: because every now and then a dog comes by who just has it. And my friends, GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea, the newly crowned Best In Show at Westminster Dog Show, have it all, every damn bit. From the cotton-like bouffant to the ears of the curtain brush to the way in which she finds her right light and touches her corners in every single photo.

It is not only that Sunday Tea, or Siba, for her friends and booking agent, is a perfect baroque salon of a dog, what she is. It is that she knows it, possesses it, and uses it actively at all times, draws all the attention into a room and radiates it quietly with neatly crossed legs and perfect tilt of the muzzle. Sorry for all the other dogs, but look at this dog.

Bring me a Perrier to room temperature and do not delay. Image: Getty

The prices are great, but the real price is just born Siba, a star.

Oh, this one? But little things. .