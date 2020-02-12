Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Monisha Jaising take their collection to the catwalk for the first time

Year after year, the fashion industry offers new and future designers the opportunity to bring their creativity and designs to the forefront. From every fashion week, to bridal couture, to urban fashion style; The fashion kingdom is so fast. The last duo who collaborated and gave himself to the fashion world is the designer as Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who joined fashion two years ago. The duo created a stir when they launched the luxury fashion brand: MxS. But now, almost two years after its debut, the brand is going in a new direction: towards the ramp! The MxS fashion show will take place exclusively at Godrej L’Affaire, Mumbai, on Saturday, February 22.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

The duo has something great in the store for fashionistas and we can’t wait to see what they have in the store. The show will be a “Private runway showway” and will feature its elegant and avant-garde collection that has been curated with great attention to detail and exudes sophistication. Godrej L’Affaire is a one-day curated experimental platform by the Godrej Group, which aims to define future lifestyle experiences. Conceptualized as a one-day experience, Godrej L’Affaire presents an amalgam of ideas and concepts about design, decoration, food, travel, fashion, art and music. Master classes, interesting conversations, fashion shows and musical performances is what the program promises to offer. The show is now in its fourth edition and has been associated exclusively with MxS for “MxS Private Runway Showcase”.

According to sources, the “MxS Private Runway Showcase” collection will be brazen, preppy and playful, as well as capricious and glamorous. The “reflective light” or the “play of lights” will be the main theme for most of the collection through interesting options in surface textures and fabrics specially manufactured for MxS. There will be superfluity of different references, but a sense of focus on alignment will still be maintained. The duo has urban-style elements infused into the collection along with a splurge of acid colors and whimsical treatments that will bring energy to the female silhouettes.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

“This MxS‘ Private Runway Showcase “in Godrej L’Affaire is very special for Shweta and me, since this is the debut on the track of our brand. I am extremely excited to see the audience’s reactions to our collection, as we are working to offer an amazing show for attendees. The collection we present is composed of pieces that are mine and Shweta’s personal favorites! “Monisha Jaising said about the collection and fashion show at Godrej L’Affaire.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also commented: “We are very excited to exhibit the first showcase of our brand in Godrej L’Affaire. The MXS Private Runway Showcase will present a collection that is very easy to transport but glamorous. It will have a full spectrum of colors , from sorbet cakes to an eclectic palette of bright colors. The design sensitivity of MxS aims to attract everyone who is fashionable. ”’MxS Private Runway Showcase’ will be held during the exclusive night gala in Godrej L’Affaire, which will be an event full of stars with celebrities, members of society and prominent personalities present, beware of photos at masala.com soon!

.