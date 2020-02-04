Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan share a special moment at Armaan Jain’s wedding

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, son of Raj Kapoor’s eldest daughter, Ritu Nanda. Although Ritu Nanda is no longer in this world, Shweta Bachchan and his family were present at the wedding of Armaan Jain, son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Reema Jain. It is known that Shweta Bachchan has a close bond with his in-laws. He spent most of his time at the wedding with his sister-in-law Natasha Nanda with whom he has a close friendship. As Kapoors are family members, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwariya rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan also attended the wedding.

Shweta Bachchan recently shared a candid photo of the wedding where she can be seen holding her father Amitabh Bachchan’s arm. Shweta Bachchan, known for her sense of glamorous but classy fashion, should be dressed in a red and gold dress with a thick nose ring, while Amitabh Bachchan could be dressed in a white and gold kurta with a shawl.

As soon as Shweta Bachchan posted this photo, his timeline was filled with love-filled comments from celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Athiya Shetty, Jamal Sheikh and many others.

Shweta Bachchan’s brother, Abhishek Bachchan, Sister-in-law Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and niece Aradhya Bachchan also attended the great wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Shweta Bachchan is the eldest daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He married when he was only 24 years old with businessman Nikhil Nanda. Together they have two children named Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Shweta Bachchan resumed and public life after her children grew up. Shweta Bachchan is a published author and businesswoman. She has also been in fashion; I did some photo shoots and fashion shows. Unlike the rest of his family members, Shweta Bachchan has never been interested in joining Bollywood.

