Shutting down the jet in Iran reveals the Islamic Republic's wider suffering

DUBAI – The Ukrainian scheduled aircraft was ready for takeoff at Iran’s main international airport towards Kiev. It was filled with passengers and so many bags on one of the cheapest routes to the west that the ground crew rushed to unload some baggage to load it for the flight.

Almost an hour late, the Tehran air traffic controllers finally approved Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 to take off. They carried a newlywed couple, Iranian students going to Canadian universities and others looking for a better life abroad.

The plane would be shot down by Iran’s paramilitary revolutionary guard just minutes later.

By the time soldiers fired rockets with the Boeing 737-800, Iran had had crucial moments to respond to the world around it in the face of tensions with the United States. These decisions ultimately had the flight and all 176 people on board were doomed to failure, and the public should be “lied to” for days afterwards, the country’s foreign minister said.

What Iran decided then and later is reflected beyond the immediate tragedy and offers an insight into the country more than 40 years after its Islamic revolution.

The plane crash shows the limits of the Iranian government’s civilian arm to the absolute power held by the nation’s Shiite theocracy and the paramilitary forces beneath it. The anger that followed shows the choices that Iranians are making in the country’s sanctioned economy and the unabated anger that is still lurking on its streets.

How Iran will react overall will have an impact on the coming year, which appears to be facing further tensions. Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers hangs on a single thread that enables international inspection of its nuclear sites and is already under threat. President Donald Trump, who faces impeachment and an election campaign, promises to impose increasingly stringent sanctions. Meanwhile, further economic protests in Iran remain a threat.

“The regime understands that Iranian society is currently a powder keg and that if it is not careful, it will quickly lose control of the situation,” said Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian analyst at RAND Corp. It uses every tool at its disposal so as not to lose control. “

The fight and the flight

Even before Trump entered the White House, he pledged to pledge to break the Iranian nuclear deal with the 2015 world powers. The agreement provided for Tehran to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. The deal, signed under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, kept the Iranian nuclear program under constant surveillance by international inspectors and was unable to produce enough material for an atomic bomb if Tehran searched for one.

However, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, declaring that it had not gone far enough to limit the Iranian program, its ballistic missile inventory, and its influence through proxies in the Middle East.

Iran waited a year before it started to push the limits of the deal, with any move slightly restricting the estimated year that there should be enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon. Tehran insists that it does not seek an atomic bomb, despite the fact that the United States’ nuclear watchdog says evidence shows that the Islamic Republic once had an organized weapons program that it ultimately abandoned in 2003.

During the summer, tensions rose steadily with mysterious oil tanker attacks that led the United States back to Iranian mines, as well as with drones and missiles attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. Iran declined to participate in these attacks, but admitted to shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone and confiscating tankers.

Then came the December death of a US contractor in Iraq, followed by an American airstrike on Iranian-backed forces that is said to be behind the attack. Militias supported by Iranians protested violently and attacked the US embassy in Baghdad.

The crisis peaked on January 3 when a US drone attack in Baghdad killed prominent revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani, who oversaw Iranian proxies in the region. Trump later threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran, including those “important to Iranian culture” if Tehran reciprocates.

Iran vowed vengeance and launched ballistic missiles on two bases in Iraq that host American troops on early January 8. Injuries were recorded, but no fatalities among the soldiers. Iranian officials informally warned journalists and others that any American retaliation would trigger rocket attacks on Dubai and Haifa in Israel.

However, commercial aircraft continued to fly through Iranian airspace. Before the Ukrainian jetliner, nine more flights left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. The plane was almost an hour late to remove the luggage from the overweight flight, the investigators say.

Some have questioned how the flight can start at all, as the Guard insists that commercial aircraft should be on the ground in the face of tensions.

However, Iran is not alone, as the 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight No. 17 shot over eastern Ukraine shows. Pakistan remains the only country in recent times to have closed its airspace because of the threat of war, as was the case with India in 2019.

“You can’t count on countries closing a risky airspace or issuing harmful guidelines for their own areas,” wrote Mark Zee, founder of the OPSGROUP air navigation service provider. “Governments have more urgent motivations: trade, tourism, trade. That won’t change. “

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 took off at 6:12 a.m. The burning debris fell from the sky six minutes later.

‘RECIPE FOR A DISASTER’

Immediately north-west of the airport, a Revolutionary Guard base hid so-called “coffin launchers” – ballistic missiles that tipped up under the dry foothills of Tehran. At least one anti-aircraft system of the Tor-M1, a Russian tracked vehicle, was used to defend this base. The rotating radar recognized the flight. Its tower turned to the flight, a secondary radar was now tracking the position.

An operator inside could see the flight as a point on his radar screen showing his speed and altitude. Commercial planes transponder their position, but it is unclear what information those in the gate had, said Middle East publisher Jeremy Binnie of Jane’s Defense Weekly. It is also unclear whether a traffic jam or communication disruption affected troop thinking.

However, it is clear that the Guard, known for its aggressive confrontation with U.S. Navy ships in the Persian Gulf, controlled the area’s air defense. The Iranian armed forces were already on high alert for fear of American retaliation for the missile attack on Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed hours earlier.

And this gate unit, with an effective range of 12 kilometers, fired a missile at the maximum distance from the aircraft, as a later instruction from the guard revealed. A surveillance video later received from The Associated Press showed that the rocket shot and exploded across the dark sky.

The missile shot down like a massive shotgun and threw a shard of grenade at the airliner. A piece of the fuselage and cockpit that were found later showed that the windows were broken and the metal was burned.

Ten seconds after the first explosion, the gate crew fired another missile. It struck near the plane, which turned into a flame ball before crashing in the rural city of Shahedshahr.

“You can see how people at this level of autonomy, high tensions, and the inability to remove these civilian aircraft from airspace are a recipe for disaster,” said Binnie. “You just can’t go on like this.”

DAYS OF DENIED

The guard, who was subordinate only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, knew that her missiles shot down the flight when news of the crash came. It remains unclear when they told Khamenei.

The 80-year-old priest has the final say in all state affairs, does not have to face any real control over his power and has not publicly commented on what he knew when.

But plane crash investigators, Iranian diplomats, and others emphatically denied that a missile shot down Flight 752, even though images of the crash site showed splinter damage to the aircraft and an image showed the remains of a missile launched from the gate.

The head of the Iranian civil aviation organization, Ali Abedzadeh, also ridiculed comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. officials that they believed a missile had crashed the plane.

“From a scientific point of view, their statements are not valid at all,” said Abedzadeh.

The next day, the regular Iranian armed forces announced that the guard had “accidentally” shot down the plane as a “result of human error”. The Iranian officials apologized, with at least two of the top commanders of the Guard publicly saying they wished they had died. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif went so far as to say that the Iranian public was “lied to” for days.

But comments from Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani suggest that the elected Iranian leaders initially knew nothing about the Guard’s shooting down of the plane.

“It is very likely that most, if not all, of the Rouhani government did not know the same facts that were available to senior members of the Guard,” said Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior fellow at the European Council for External Relations dealt with Iran.

This distribution of power between the Iranian civilian government and the theocracy has been evident since 1988 when the then Prime Minister Mir Hossein Mousavi resigned. In a letter to the then President Khamenei, Mousavi criticized foreign policy and “extraterritorial operations” that took place “without the government’s knowledge and command”.

“There is talk of the foreign policy of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran everywhere, without the government knowing anything about the policy that is mentioned throughout the country and around the world,” Mousavi wrote. “After a plane is hijacked, we get news about it. When a gun is fired in the streets of Lebanon and the word gets around everywhere, we become aware of the situation. After our pilgrims found explosives in Jiddah, I find out about this matter. “

Mousavi added: “Regardless of the damage the country has suffered from these actions, similar operations on behalf of the government can be carried out every second and hour.”

This time, however, Iranians were killed in their own country by those who were supposed to protect them.

WHAT’S NEXT

Iran put down street protests by students and others about the flight’s crash. But these demonstrations have faded compared to the recent turmoil in Iran, especially the protests against government-set gasoline prices, which rose in November. According to Amnesty International, at least 300 people were killed in these riots.

While an earlier round of nationwide economic protests took place in late 2017, the sanctions Trump imposed on the country when he pulled out of the nuclear business only got worse. This particularly affected those who prevented Iran from selling crude oil abroad. Without this crucial source of government funding, the Iranian government is struggling to make ends meet.

So far, the Trump administration has promised to continue its campaign with maximum pressure on Tehran. Trump himself used the Soleimani murder, which he described as a “terrorist monster”, as part of his stupid speeches in campaign rallies.

“With Iran losing up to $ 4 billion in sales per month due to U.S. energy sanctions, it will not be easy for Tehran to accept the option of a new president in November 2020,” wrote Niamh McBurney, analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

In the meantime, Great Britain, France and Germany have introduced the so-called “dispute mechanism” of the Iranian nuclear agreement, which opens up the possibility of international and American sanctions to return.

“In my opinion, the Islamic Republic is currently a pressure cooker,” said Geranmayeh. “We will have regular and probably escalating … protests in the country. A lot of what happens depends on how the security apparatus responds to those protests.”

However, any major threat to the government could result in the Guard using the same bloody tactics used in the long Syrian war.

“If there is a similar threat to their own power in Iran as Bashar Assad had to do, my feeling is that they will use an infinitely greater amount of force to push themselves back to secure their own power,” said Geranmayeh.

