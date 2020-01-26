Shrewsbury vs Liverpool Result: Jason Cummings attacks twice to win the FA Cup replay at Anfield

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, suffered a big scare in third-level Shrewsbury Town, as they wasted a two-goal lead to tie 2-2 in a fourth-round FA Cup tie on Sunday.

A very changed Liverpool seemed to go into the fifth round for the first time since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, but Shrewsbury’s replacement, Jason Cummins, made the compact New Meadow Stadium sway with a memorable key.

First he faced a 65-minute penalty coldly and then beat Liverpool’s nervous four to beat Adrian with a fresh end of the right foot from the edge of the area.

Liverpool, who has been untouchable in the Premier League this season, making his first title for 30 years almost inevitable, took the lead through teenager Curtis Jones after 15 minutes.

The seven-time Cup winners doubled their lead 28 seconds after the break when Donald Love of Shrewsbury scored a goal in his own door.

But the European and world club champion, Liverpool, lost concentration and was punished when Shrewsbury roared again to set an exciting climax and win a replay at Anfield.

Reuters

.