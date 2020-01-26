Shrewsbury vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and last build today

Follow all the action live while Liverpool travels to New Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp has given several of the club’s outstanding prospects another chance to impress, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Yasser Larouci and Neco Williams, all starting. However, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are on the bench, as the Reds protect a spectacular record of 15 wins in their last 16 games.
Shrewsbury bothered Bristol City to reach this stage of the competition, however, the club currently has five games without a victory in League One and has fallen to 16th place in the table. Follow all the action live after the conclusion of Tranmere vs Manchester United:
Equipment
- Shrewsbury XI: O’Leary, Pierre, Golbourne, Williams, Whalley, Norburn, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent.
- Liverpool XI: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci; Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones; Elliott, Origi, Minamino.
2020-01-26T16: 33: 49.106Z
Tranmere 0-6 Manchester United
76 min: Lingard approaches, firing a shot against the outside of the post.
2020-01-26T16: 31: 47.280Z
Tranmere 0-6 Manchester United
74 min: This game still has some rhythm, but mistakes are crawling in the United game, and the field is getting progressively worse.
2020-01-26T16: 27: 14.210Z
What talent is this guy …
SUBS
2020-01-26T16: 22: 47.333Z
Tranmere 0-6 Manchester United
64 min: Harry Maguire is replaced by Brandon Williams. David Perkins is replaced by Harvey Gilmour for Tranmere.
2020-01-26T16: 17: 36.590Z
A reminder that Shrewsbury vs Liverpool It starts at 5pm GMT, and we will also have live coverage of that game on the website.
OBJECTIVE!
2020-01-26T16: 14: 25.230Z
OBJECTIVE! Tranmere 0-6 Manchester United (Greenwood, pen)
56 min: Greenwood sends Davies on the left and rolls it on the right. He deserves his goal.
2020-01-26T16: 13: 18.150Z
Penalty to United! Chong is cut by goalkeeper Scott Davies and it’s a simple decision by Lee Mason. Davies won’t face Mason Greenwood from the spot …
2020-01-26T16: 12: 23.160Z
Tranmere 0-5 Manchester United
54 min: Andreas Pereira hits the ball off the field while trying a striking pass. It is very possible that United standards are falling slightly.
2020-01-26T16: 07: 21.006Z
Tranmere 0-5 Manchester United
49 min: United looks elegant and wants more goals here. This could be a tortuous 45 minutes for the hosts.
2020-01-26T16: 03: 56.016Z
Kick off
They are back on track at Preston Park, and United is quickly on the ball and in the attack, which ends with Diogo Dalot firing a shot over the bar.
SUBS
2020-01-26T16: 01: 59.110Z
Two changes for United at the break. Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic receive a break; Tahith Chong and Fred are escaping.
OBJECTIVE!
2020-01-26T15: 46: 14.503Z
OBJECTIVE! Tranmere 0-5 Manchester United (Martial)
45 min: Anthony Martial is finally on the spot. This deviates and you should feel a little sorry for Davies in the goal. Five shots on goal, five goals.
OBJECTIVE!
2020-01-26T15: 42: 43.023Z
OBJECTIVE! Tranmere 0-4 Manchester United (Jones)
41 min: Phil Jones appears on the back post in a corner to score a brilliant header. That is a good ending and brings a rare smile from Jones, which is nice to see. Three defenders on the scoreboard and a midfielder who almost never scores goals. It will be Romero next.
2020-01-26T15: 36: 12.060Z
Tranmere 0-3 Manchester United
35 min: Martial wants a penalty for a shoulder barge. To be fair to the Frenchman, there was not much ball involved in the challenge, but referee Lee Mason is not interested.
2020-01-26T15: 33: 14,310Z
Here is the goal of Harry Maguire:
2020-01-26T15: 31: 25.416Z
Tranmere 0-3 Manchester United
31 min: A pause, as if the game was adjusting to the huge and sudden change in the scoreboard. United is happy to pass the ball, but Tranmere is still trying to be incisive when they get it. They are having more joy on the left with Ferrier, but they have not been able to create anything to prove Romero.
2020-01-26T15: 27: 25.260Z
Tranmere 0-3 Manchester United
27 min: United is hitting the ball with confidence. This is a difficult period for Tranmere, and they need to dig for a few minutes and try to stop the flow.
2020-01-26T15: 26: 22.643Z
It is not the first time that Harry Maguire has caught one from a long distance.
2020-01-26T15: 24: 18.353Z
A great start for this man, and fans are singing his name.
2020-01-26T15: 22: 27.980Z
Tranmere 0-3 Manchester United
21 min: United smell blood here. Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood look desperate to increase the goal race, against what is clearly a shocked Tranmere Rovers.
When is?
The game will begin at 5pm in New Meadow on Sunday, January 26.
How to look at it?
The game will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m.
Lineups
Shrewsbury: O’Leary, Pierre, Golbourne, Williams, Whalley, Norburn, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent.
Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci; Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones; Elliott, Origi, Minamino.
Possibilities
Shrewsbury 7/1
Draw 18/5
Liverpool 4/11
Prediction
The young team of Jurgen Klopp impressed Everton in the previous round and the promise of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott may be too difficult to extinguish, despite what will undoubtedly be a fighting performance by Rickett’s team in League One.
Shrewsbury 0-3 Liverpool
