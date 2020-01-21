Should we worry about the results after the regulation?

The second half of the NHL season is underway, and while the Boston Bruins are currently leading the Atlantic division, there seems to be reason enough to be concerned about the team’s condition.

Despite some recent fights, the Boston Bruins have had a very successful season. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand are both at the top of the league, while Pastrnak leads the league with 37 goals.

They are at the top of the Atlantic division with a record of 10/28/12 and are six points ahead of the next best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins have had a hard time holding on to leads lately, which is why they regularly work overtime. Despite their talent, the Bruins struggled with the extra ice in the 3v3 game and were bitten by the snakes when it came to finding the back of the net in shootouts.

You have already lost more overtime and penalties than in the previous season and you have seven more penalties to win. Their 12 unregulated losses are the highest this season, and only five teams have had 12 or more overtime losses in the past season.

Overall, the Bruins are 3-12 in non-adjustable games, but 0-7 in shootouts this year. So is that a cause for concern? Yes and no.

The Boston Bruins lose their overall lead because they can’t find a way to end the games. Their strong start has allowed them to survive a few hiccups in the past month, but the flashes have been glowing hot lately and are within striking distance of this top spot in the division.

The Bruins miss some valuable points and make the rest of their regular season a little more difficult than most would like. Nevertheless, there is still reason to stay positive.

Mainly because the extension of the playoffs is still a 5v5 game and there are no shootouts to worry about. With the talent the Bruins have, it only seems to be a matter of time before they find their step in extra time.

Hopefully Marchand’s shooting mishap against the Flyers can be a turning point for the Bruins this season as it can’t get much worse.