Should oil companies consider terminating Brandon Manning's contract?

The news was announced Tuesday that Brandon Manning had been suspended by the AHL for a racial insult against an opposing player. There is no question of whether or not Manning did what he claims to have done; he was immediately suspended and he and the Bakersfield Condors issued respective statements about the incident. Now the question is how damaging these comments have been.

Manning said:

“Last night I made stupid and offensive comments to an opposing player. After the game, I spoke to the player in person, which I am very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said. He vowed to learn from it and be better.

These are comments from a player who realizes that he messed up and hopes to be forgiven. The team’s statement suggests that there may be more to come.

Bakersfield Condors general manager Keith Gretzky also commented when he released the following statement:

“We are aware of an unacceptable comment to an Ontario Reign player by Bakersfield Condors defenders Brandon Manning during last night’s game. This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed with Brandon’s comment and “We fully support the decision of the American Hockey League. The Oilers and Condors unreservedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on proper behavior on and off the ice.”

Following these two statements, many comments were shared on the issue and the consensus seems to be that Manning came down from the light with a five-game suspension.

Will the Oilers / Condors do something internally?

No matter the day or the age, using racial slurs is totally unacceptable. In today’s hockey landscape, almost everyone knows that being crazy enough to use a racial slur is a career killer.

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)

Bill Peters was forced to resign from his position as head coach of the Calgary Flames for making comments over ten years ago, proving that saying such words had no limitation period. It’s a huge topic of discussion in the sport right now and everyone should know if it wasn’t before, don’t do it. With that in mind, no one should be shocked if the Oilers’ organization decides to suspend Manning further.

How far will the tankers try to take this?

Each team is authorized to create a reasonable set of team rules that govern specific driving or conditioning policies. They’re called a code of conduct and, as we learned last year, the NHL implements one of its own. The question is, “Did Manning’s comments violate a reasonable code of conduct for an NHL player?” If so, the Oilers could potentially argue that his contract should be terminated and he left the league.

As things stand, if the team’s rules of conduct are violated, the club has the power to reasonably amend or suspend the player for such an act. It would certainly be admissible. But, could the Oilers claim that it goes beyond what the team should do? Perhaps they can argue that Manning has damaged the organization’s reputation beyond repair? Maybe they are arguing that the league should send a message?

It’s a stretch, but that’s what we were talking about Tuesday.

Manning’s case: money versus the right thing to do

There will certainly be those who will argue that if the Oilers look into this matter, they may only do so to get rid of Manning’s contract. In other words, they would benefit from a lousy situation. This is a valid argument given that Manning is overpaid at $ 1.175 million per season, not on the team and the Oilers could certainly use the ceiling space provided for the trade deadline.

There is also an argument that Manning was far from the line and to the point that his contract should be terminated because it would be the right thing to do and sends a message that this type of comments will not be tolerated in the NHL or any other league connected to it.

What do you think? Removing your feelings about the Manning vs Connor McDavid situation of years ago (we get that some people won’t be able to do it), is this something the Oilers should explore? Would they even have a case here?

