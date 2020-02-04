Should I get a Smart Lock? The advantages and disadvantages of digitization on your door

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

68-year-old Charlotte Pfahl prefers to use an old-school mechanical key to gain access to her apartment in New York City.

When her landlord modernized the building in 2018 and installed an intelligent castle, she and some other residents over 65 were not enthusiastic.

Some didn’t have smartphones, so they were locked away from the elevators. Those who owned a smartphone had to charge it, otherwise they would not have access to the lobby, where mail and packages were kept, said Pfahl, a retired lawyer.

So five of them sued and won.

“We feared that the intelligent lock would not work in the event of a power failure. It would either be closed or open,” said Pfahl. “We don’t have on-site management, so if the power fails as before, you won’t be able to access your device.”

With all of today’s technological advances that make life “easier”, it’s easy to forget that there are advantages and disadvantages to switching to a new system.

For those looking for a convenient way to monitor whether they have thought of locking their home, smarter locks are an easy sale. They work with smartphones that most of us have, and you can program them to identify your best friend and let him in without having to leave your seat.

Some have keyboards with long security codes in case your smartphone doesn’t have short-range Bluetooth signals that can be received nearby.

But will you really think it’s worth it when – and when – the technical problems occur?

When smart locks don’t work

In 2019, there was a massive power outage in some neighborhoods around Times Square in New York. Pfahl was one of the 72,000 customers who lost electricity.

“To be honest, most of the young tenants who only use their smartphones were on the street because the (smart key) system had failed and they didn’t have any mechanical keys with them to access the rear staircase,” said Pfahl.

Some challenges aren’t as dramatic as a city-wide power outage, but they’re just as impractical or even potentially dangerous. Think about the possible scenarios in which you forgot to teach a house guest or babysitter how to open a door. The discouraging mechanism is more like a secure grip or an intelligent speaker and not an actual doorknob.

Regular door locks do not require software updates or battery changes. Many smart locks do this. And although a certain type of door lock and door handle may look outdated at some point, it is no longer technically up to date.

For those who have accepted the digital passport to access most of the doors in their lives, they are at the mercy of their device. So if the phone’s battery is empty, as is too well known, you may be excluded from everything – the door, the car, the wallet, and the actual phone to call for help.

Aside from technical issues, smart locks, like most other categories of technical products, can lead to hackers and worry about battery life. While some are doing it themselves, installation costs can be an obstacle for consumers looking to improve their home security.

Smart locks: Cool technology, not so cool look

One of the most pressing concerns of homeowners is appearance. In other words, many intelligent locks lack this charm.

Conventional locks that are not automated take a back seat as people are used to seeing them. They have been around for thousands of years, either inside the door handle itself or below.

There are different styles from different manufacturers, but smart locks are often chromed light bulbs or boxes that stick out of the door. Some have modern looking clock faces. Others look like pocket calculators with standard functions attached to the outside of the door. Some homeowners consider this a thorn in the side.

According to the home tech startup Level Home, this is often the deciding factor for people considering introducing their home locks into the digital age.

People were careful “to take off their lock and hang that giant albatross on your door,” said John Martin, CEO of Level Home. “Inside you have this big box with four AA batteries, and on the outside you have a (bulky) keyboard. It doesn’t look that chic to consumers.”

Level Home introduced a $ 250 kit in 2019 that turns a traditional key into an intelligent lock that can be controlled by a smartphone or an Apple Watch. This applies to people who do not have to sacrifice the design of their house for a new lock.

Your door still looks the same and you can still use the mechanical key to unlock it. The hardware is installed in the door and the battery lasts up to a year, Martin said. Many other intelligent locks allow users to use their traditional key as a backup.

Like some other smart keys on the market, the invisible computer deadbolt supports geofencing, voice activation and other intelligent functions. The American lock manufacturer Kwikset also sells a discreet, smarter lock alternative that allows you to use a separately available key fob.

The idea is “to create products that don’t force people to sacrifice the expression of their home to make it smart,” said Martin.

Smart locks may also find it difficult to win over older adults like Pfsal who either don’t use a smartphone, have trouble remembering PIN codes, or have no problem with the normal keys they grew up with.

“Some of these things are more difficult to get used to and take time to get used to,” said Charlie Kindel, SnapAV’s chief product officer, who manufactures smart home products. Kindel noted that smart locks could have useful functions for older adults who “age on the spot”.

“If it is very difficult for you to get through the room and unlock the door, you can tell Alexa:” Unlock the door. “” It can be very liberating, “said Kindel.

Moving the door opening may be detrimental to younger adults, as using automatic locking technology can lead to bad habits. For example, if you are not used to locking your door unconsciously, you may not only be able to leave it unlocked but also open it unintentionally.

You also need to remember to update the firmware of some connected locks. And traditional locks are not accessible to hackers because they do not connect to the Internet. Although old-fashioned house break-ins are still possible.

Replace the stupid bolt with an intelligent lock

While networked household appliances such as Echo Dots and Smart Plugs are easy to install, installing a complex security system in all of your house entrances is often quite complex. It is questionable to hire an experienced locksmith to perform an upgrade that worked perfectly, especially if the installation costs as much as the lock.

Level Lock should only be installed with a screwdriver.

Despite the disadvantages, traditional locks are expected to continue to displace systems that do not reflect a modern lifestyle at a time when more and more people are letting strangers into their homes – either to drop packages or to sublet a replacement room.

Smart locks and other home security products are among the most popular smart home devices for consumers, according to IDC data. The consumer electronics sector is expected to almost double from around $ 74 million in 2019 to $ 1.39 billion in 2023.

“What we are seeing is double-digit growth rates because people adapt to the idea. It is only easier if you approach a door and it is automatically unlocked,” said Martin Heckmann, director of up-and-coming business at LiftMaster software for intelligent garage doors and locks.

With smart a smart lock, you can give a friend temporary (and revocable) access to your home if you want. But if you give someone a key, you may never get it back. And keys are smaller and easier to lose than smartphones that you can find with other devices.

Heckmann said while smart locks have limitations and many concerns about “resilience,” “anything is safer than having a spare key under your doormat.”

Smartphones replace keys in intelligent door locks

(c) 2020 U.S. Today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote:

Should I get a Smart Lock? The pros and cons of digitization (2020, February 4)

accessed on February 4, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-smart-pros-cons-digital-door.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.