Should Grey's anatomical fans worry about Jackson Avery?

Grey’s Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers‘Alex Karev (sort of), but fans don’t have to worry about another exit … not yet.

Jesse Williams, Jackson Avery in the show since season six, will make his Broadway debut in the Take Me Out revival in the spring of 2020. But that doesn’t mean Williams will leave the show or Jackson Gray Sloan Memorial.

“I have known since the start of the season and I have been able to plan the storyline of (Jackson) (accordingly)”, executive producer Krista Vernoff told TVLine about possible planning conflicts. “Jesse can fly back one day a week; we just let it work (because) this was important to him.”

Broadway shows are usually dark one day of the week (meaning that they are not being performed). Be calm, Grey’s Anatomy fans. Jackson lingers … for now.

In the meantime, the show must fully explain Karev’s exit, apart from the fact that he is still visiting relatives. The last episode of his character was broadcast in November. Chambers has been with the show from the start.

“There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has defined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For a long time, though, I hope to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turn 50 and be blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I continue, Grey’s Anatomy, I want the ABC thank family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride. ”

What happens to Karev remains to be seen. From now on, his wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington) is still working in Seattle and still visiting his mother outside the state.

Grey’s Anatomy is broadcast on Thursday, 9 p.m. on ABC.