Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on day party swept Delhi elections, volunteer killed

New Delhi: A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire on the convoy of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav in the village of Kishangarh in southwest Delhi on Tuesday night, police said.

The newly elected MLA returned home with its supporters after paying tribute to a temple in his constituency, police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the convoy of the Mehrauli MLA. A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed that party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

“Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav returned home after visiting a temple, “Singh said in a Hindi tweet.

“Shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers who accompanied him on their way to the temple. At least one volunteer has died as a result of bullet wounds. Another is injured, “the AAP said in a tweet.

Volunteer Ashok Mann died in the attack on AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav Today we have lost a family member. May his soul rest in peace.

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 11 February 2020

Ankit Lal, responsible social media at AAP, tweeted: “Several shots were fired at AAP MLA @ MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers who accompanied him to his home in Mehrauli after a visit to a temple as part of the victory procession. Left in another car opened fire at Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police are on site. ”

About the incident, Yadav said: “The incident is really unfortunate. I don’t know the reason behind the attack, but it suddenly happened. About four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure that if the police investigate properly, they can identify the attacker. ”

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi party again conquered the capital, as it won at 62 of the 70 seats, reducing BJP to one figure (8). The congress, meanwhile, failed to open its account.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

