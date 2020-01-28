Shopping “For Your Pleasure” Video Is A Tech Flare

Next week, the London-Glasgow Shopping group will return with its fourth studio LP. After the first propulsive single “Initiative”, the group offers another cut before the full project, a heavy synth thing called “For Your Pleasure”. The video directed by Lessa Millet, released today, brings the group’s galvanic energy to a filthy club lit by strobes.

“For Your Pleasure” is a song about frustration, the feeling of always wanting more, of needing material things to distract or satisfy us, “Shopping wrote in a press release.” It’s about consumption but also a search for meaning in life. That feeling of nostalgia that never really goes away even when you have the things, the job, the status, or the person you thought you wanted. I think people who create music or art know what it looks like. ”

Watch “For your enjoyment” below. All or nothing released on February 7 via FatCat Records.