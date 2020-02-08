Shopkeeper, 82, is fighting a thief with her cane

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

An older shopkeeper was crowned for her courage after trying to fight a violent robber on the hunt for money to feed his drug addiction.

June Turner, 82, had run the AJ and J newspaper shop in Hanley, Staffordshire, for over 40 years without any difficulty until homeless thief entered Aaron Mountford on September 3 last year.

The 28-year-old wrapped in a bright blue sleeping bag, demanded cash before he walked around the counter and confronted June behind the counter where a fight followed.

She tried to hit him with a metal stool, but it had little effect on Mountford, who pushed the vulnerable pensioner to the ground before fleeing with around £ 50 in revenue and a handful of packs of cigarettes.

June Turner received £ 250 for her courage in the fight against Aaron Mountford (photo: Stoke Sentinel / BPM Media)

Aaron Mountford was imprisoned for two more years after admitting theft (Photo: Stoke Sentinel / BPM Media)

He was caught after his DNA was found from the sleeping bag he had left, as well as from the cash register, the stool and the clothing of the victim.

Mountford, who has already been serving a prison sentence of four and a half years for another frightening robbery at a Co-Op, was sentenced to an additional two years after being found guilty of the last raid.

Judge David Fletcher made a High Sheriff’s Award of £ 250 until June for her courage in dealing with the criminal.

June later recalled: “I’ve been here for 45 years and no problems until a man entered the store and demanded money. I wouldn’t give it to him, so he came by and helped himself to the register.

Mountford was wrapped in a sleeping bag when he walked to the counter and demanded cash (Photo: Stoke Sentinel / BPM Media)

The brave pensioner refused to hand over cash before he hit him with a metal crutch (Photo: Stoke Sentinel / BPM Media)

“He dropped it on the floor, so I let myself hang and put one on for him.”

June got bruises on her left cheek and was shaken after she was pushed to the floor.

More: Crime news



Hamish Noble defended and claimed that Mountford was ashamed of the robbery.

He said: “The difficulty he has is a drug addiction. He was then under the influence.

“There was his own drug debt, which had consequences for him. There was a demand for prompt payment of that debt. “