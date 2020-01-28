Shop owner arrested for selling fake sports jerseys - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Feds and other officials handcuffed the owner of a store in South Florida after saying he sold several fake sports jerseys.

The business owner was dissolved on Tuesday at Greene Dream Shoe Care, 742 NW 62nd Street.

The arrest came after the owner was caught selling NFL copies in the run-up to Super Bowl 54.

“What did I do wrong? I didn’t know the shirts weren’t legal,” said Tyrone Greene, the owner. “It’s not something that I intentionally did wrong.”

Greene was sent to prison after an investigation that started a few days ago.

“We identified several counterfeit jerseys there over the weekend,” said Timothy Sauer, Special Agent at Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators and undercover agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami-Dade Police met for a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

“That should be easy,” said Sauer. “Hopefully quickly and quickly.”

An hour later they were in the shop where they said they had found exactly what they were looking for.

“If you turn it inside out, you will never see it on an authentic jersey,” said Sauer. “This is a type of paper.”

Articles that looked real weren’t.

“The counterfeiters are looking for one thing: profit, profit and more profit,” said regulatory agent James Weir of Homeland Security Investigations

This approach allows store owners to sell products that customers consider to be high quality products at a lower cost, thereby generating high profits.

“Attention buyers. We all work hard for our money, ”said Weir. “You want to buy authentic products that you earn for your money. Anything you buy seems too good to be true, it’s probably not true. “

Authenticity investigators from the NFL were also on site to search the inventory.

In the end, cardboard boxes were removed as evidence and the shopkeeper was handcuffed.

Local, state and federal agencies have warned that they are serious.

“We are out there to enforce the law and you will go to jail,” Weir said.

Greene said he had no idea that some of the jerseys in his store were fake. However, the investigators said he had already been arrested for the same crime.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.