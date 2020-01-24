A gunman has reportedly killed up to six family members in a German city center after opening a fire in a building.

The male gunner shot at members of a family he knew in the south-west German town of Rot am See, Bild reported.

The 37-year-old was captured in a building near the train station after the attack.

He is said to have had a personal motive for the murders.

Seven people are said to have been injured along with the dead. The bodies were inside and outside the building.

A large police presence reacted to the incident shortly before 12.50 p.m.

“According to my information, there were six deaths and several injuries,” said police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier to the German broadcaster n-tv.

“We assume that this was a single attacker,” he said.

Mr. Biehlmaier said the first information indicated the suspect, a German citizen.

The police suggested that the shootout was linked to a “personal relationship” and that there were no other suspects at the time.

They have ruled out the possibility that the murders are terrorist attacks, reports deutsch.rt.

The man is believed to be 36 or 37 years old.

Rot am See has around 5,400 inhabitants and is located 530 km southwest of the German capital Berlin.

The police will hold a press conference in the nearby town of Ellwangen in the late afternoon.

More will follow.

