Kangana Ranaut is the force that counts. The actress has brought back amazing performances and is now preparing the release of Pang Ashwina Iyer Tiwari. In the movie, Kangana will see the essay of Kabbadi’s role and is quite excited to see her in this avatar. But you knew the Queen actress was ready to play the movie!

Yes, you read it right. Kangana sat down to talk to SpotboyE and revealed that she was all right at one point when she wasn’t working with Ashwina Iyer Tiwari on Pang. She said, “I think I donated Panga to my little one. As the movie went on, I directed Manikarnika and left another movie called Imli. Then I was in a space where I thought that if Panga went, it would be okay. “

“I had no idea when Manikarnika came out or how long I had to be in this position and Manikarnika was very important to me. It was a big budget movie and it was a situation for me or about death, because if I didn’t work, I wouldn’t get a big movie again. So I went all the way to Manicarnica and when I got back to the Pang sets, I felt very disconnected, ”she added.

Kangana added, “I often asked Ashwiny what was happening on the scene or what had happened before. I am not an actor who is unprepared. I usually read my scripts many times and worked in two shifts in Manicarnica – one as an actor and then as a director – so I felt really helpless when I returned to Pang’s files. “

The actress added that Ashwiny had helped a lot during this shift, and now that she sees the film, she feels they’ve done a good job because it’s not about jumps in her chart, her character, or her performance.

Recently, Kangan also spoke of Deepika Padukone’s decision to visit JNU. She said, “I think she is exercising her democratic right that she can. He knows very well what he does. I shouldn’t have an opinion on what he’s doing. It would not be appropriate to say that she should have done that. I can say what I want to do. I will definitely not stand behind the Tukde Gang (laughs) for whatever happens. “

Speaking of Pang, the film should be released on January 24, 2020. The film also stars Jassie Gill as Ranaut’s love, Neen Gupta as her mother, and Richa Chadh as her best friend.

