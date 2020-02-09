Shock exit poll predicts three-way draw in the Irish general election

The Irish general election seems to be on its way to a surprising draw after the Republican party Sinn Fein made the most dramatic gain in nearly 100 years.

The ruling party Fine Gael stands at 22.4%, while its main opposition, Fianna Fail, stands at 22.2% in what has been described as a ‘statistical dead heat’.

Predictions were made that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar would have difficulty maintaining power after a campaign dominated by concerns about economic austerity and a housing crisis.

But the real surprise is that Sinn Fein – the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) – stands head to neck with the two main parties at 22.3%.

The exit poll was based on 5,376 interviews that were conducted immediately after people voted at 250 polling stations. It has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.

Voting starts on Sunday and it can be Monday before the election results are determined.

With none of the three major parties likely to get enough seats to rule alone, a coalition of some sort is almost inevitable.

Sinn Fein is in a slightly weaker position than its two main rivals, both center-right parties, because it handled only 42 candidates for the available 159 seats.

This means that it may not be able to find enough like-minded left-wing allies to form a workable government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail – the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence in 1921 have shunned Sinn Fein because of his ties with the IRA.

Although Sinn Fein is a major force in Northern Ireland, where it is part of the power-sharing government that has helped decades of sectarian violence, it has long been a small player south of the border in the Irish Republic.

However, the party has attracted young voters with left-wing proposals to tackle the Irish housing crisis and to reinforce the nation’s creaking health care system.

Support for traditionally dominant parties has fallen since the 2008 financial crisis, which hit the Irish economy particularly hard.

The country was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and forced to seek humiliating international rescue, followed by years of spending cuts.

Varadkar, the country’s first openly gay leader, became Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) in 2017, following the resignation of its predecessor.

His party has ruled Ireland since 2011, first in coalition with the smaller PvdA and since 2016 as a minority government leader with the tactical support of Fianna Fail.

The election campaign was dominated by domestic problems, in particular a growing crisis concerning homelessness, house prices that have risen faster than incomes and a public health system that has not kept up with demand.

This overshadowed Varadkar’s performance in protecting Irish interests during the Brexit negotiations.

Varadkar was the face of Ireland during the talks, which were crucial for the Republic of Ireland because it is the only EU country that shares a land border with the UK.

Despite his success in preventing a hard border, recent opinion polls showed that Sinn Fein was gaining ground, forcing the larger parties to remind voters of the party’s ties with past violence.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the killing as “barbaric.”

McDonald, a Dubliner, has helped Sinn Fein lose his harsh image since replacing Gerry Adams, a resident of Belfast, who led the 1983 to 2018 party.

The struggle of Sinn Fein for a united Ireland was on the back burner during the elections, but within five years the party is calling for a referendum on reunification.

That is not something that an Irish government could deliver without the support of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – very unlikely in the short term.

But the Brexit seems to bring the economy of Northern Ireland closer to that of the southern neighbors and could increase the pressure for a vote on unification.