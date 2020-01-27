Recently, Raj Thackeray, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), expressed his support for the Modi government for the expulsion of infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan. And since then, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday that Muslim infiltrators from these countries should be expelled from India.

“Yesterday, the MNS said it supported CAA. However, just a month ago, they were against this act,” said Shiv Sena. “Our party has never given up its Hindutva ideology and has also worked for the Marathi people. This is why the people of the state accepted us,” said NDTV. “Some people use the name Hindutva for their own benefit, but even if some do, we have a big heart to accept them. Go for it if possible.”

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

“Dealing with the Hindutva of Savarkar and Balasaheb is not child’s play. But we are generous enough to welcome those who take a pro-Hindutva position. Even if the ideology is borrowed, it is pro-Hindutva. “If you think you can do it,” said the party led by Uddhav Thackeray. He added that the MNS is unlikely to achieve anything from its new Hindutva stand because Shiv Sena had never lost its saffron color.

“The Shiv Sena had already done a lot of work on the Marathi issue. Therefore, MNS received no response from the Marathi people. There is a criticism that Raj Thackeray turned to Hindutva as BJP wanted. But MNS is unlikely to achieve anything on this front as the Shiv Sena has done a lot of work on Hindutva across the country, “he added.

“Shiv Sena formed the government of Maharashtra with Congress and the NCP. This does not mean that the party has given up its ideology. More than criticism, there is heartburn. The BJP can join n no matter who, including Mehbooba Mufti, but if others make a similar political decision, it becomes a sin! Although the ideologies of the three parties (NCP-Sena and Congress) are different, there is a consensus among them that the government will be led for the welfare of the people. could not do in five years, the MVA government had succeeded in 50 days, “the statement said.

