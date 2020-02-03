Shiv Sena aligned with people who have “Moon and Star” flags, says BJP leader Ashish Shelar

The crescent moon and the five-pointed star is an Islamic symbol that indicates progress, light and knowledge.

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar made a jointly colored comment on Monday saying that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party, Shiv Sena, had aligned themselves with people whose flags had “the moon and the star” on it.

Shelar responded to an interview of Thackeray published in the monthly edition of Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in which he claimed that he had not asked for the moon and stars of then ally BJP by asking him the “promise” of equal division of ministerial tenure .

The BJP had refused the demand during government formation talks with the results of the Sena postal meeting in October last year, after which the Hindutva-centered party of Thackeray joined forces with the ideologically different Congress and NCP for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state to shape.

“The promises made are supposed to be fulfilled. There is sadness and anger about breaking a promise and then I had no option. I don’t know if the BJP has recovered from the shock. What did I ask … moon or stars “I just reminded them of what was agreed before the election for Lok Sabha,” Thackeray de Saamana told.

Shelar hit back and said, “I don’t know if he asked for the moon or not. But it seems that she (Sena) is sitting with those people with moon and star flags on it. ”

Shelar also said that the Sena currently has the longest list of turncoat MLAs.

