Shinjiro Koizumi becomes the first Japanese cabinet minister to take paternity leave

Japan’s environment minister has been praised for announcing his decision to take paternity leave, making him the prime minister of the cabinet to do so in the country.

Shinjiro Koizumi, who is expecting his first child with his wife Christel Takigawa, revealed at a staff meeting earlier this week that he will take two weeks off after birth later this month.

The 38-year-old explained that he hoped his decision would encourage other new parents to follow his example and also take a paternity leave.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Although Japan has one of the most generous paternity benefits in the world, with parents entitled to take a year off, many do not exercise their rights due to labor pressures and financial concerns.

According to data from the Ministry of Health published last year, only one in 15 men took paternity leave in Japan in 2018.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/8

AFP / Getty Images

2/8

AFP / Getty Images

3/8

REUTERS

4/8

AFP / Getty Images

5/8

AFP / Getty Images

6/8

REUTERS

7/8

REUTERS

8/8

REUTERS

1/8

AFP / Getty Images

2/8

AFP / Getty Images

3/8

REUTERS

4/8

AFP / Getty Images

5/8

AFP / Getty Images

6/8

REUTERS

7/8

REUTERS

8/8

REUTERS

Hence, Mr. Koizumi’s decision is even more significant, despite the fact that it will only take two weeks off instead of the 12 months assigned.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Koizumi said: “I intend to take a total of two weeks of paternity leave in the three months after delivery, during which the mother carries the heaviest burden, on condition that I prioritize my official duties and exhaustive crisis management, as I have done.

“I hope my paternity leave will lead to work styles where one can easily take the child care permit without hesitation in the ministry of the environment.”

read more

The environment minister added that “important public duties” will not be lost during his license period and will divide the two weeks into a three-month period, reports Japan Times.

The news that Koizumi will take his paternity leave has generated positive comments on social networks, and many users praise his decision as progressive.

“Every parent should have time dedicated to loving and caring for their child,” one person tweeted while another noted the importance given that “very few people take a child care permit in Japan.”

.