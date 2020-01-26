Shilpa Shetty visits Shirdi temple with family

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty and her family asked for Sai Baba’s blessings when they visited Shirdi.

Shilpa was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, her son Viaan Raj Kundra and her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra.

While enjoying his trip to the temple, Shilpa shared a few moments on his Instagram stories of his visit. The 44-year-old man took a helicopter to his destination.

One of his shots featured a selfie of the whole family and wrote “ #takeoff time #Shirdi #Family ”.

During a conversation with the media outside the temple, when asked about her visit, Shilpa said: “She never visits to ask for something but rather expresses her gratitude to God for her presence at every stage of her life. ” Shilpa later mentioned how privileged she feels from the remake of her song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ in ‘Hungama 2’, and how fortunate she is to still be able to dance on the floor.

After twelve years, the actor will again be seen in theaters in two films, “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.

